Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott feels it is the right decision to abandon plans to resume the 2020/21 season, and he will not be rushing his players back for friendly fixtures.

Last Wednesday evening brought the news that a second consecutive season has been curtailed early for clubs across Steps 3-6 – subject to approval from the FA Council.

After games were halted last match due to Covid-19, the FA took the decision to scrap the 2019/20 campaign, rather than opting to go down the points per game route.

Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott

And after a survey was sent out to clubs, it would appear the same outcome is set to be enacted this time around, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing last week that lower-level football could return on March 29 as part of the ‘Roadmap out of Lockdown’.

A statement from the FA read: “Submissions were made by 99.1 per cent of clubs at Steps 3 and 4, and 95.8 per cent of clubs at Steps 5 and 6.

“The results of the survey showed that over 76 per cent of all clubs across Steps 3-6 indicated a preference to curtail the 2020/21 league season if it could not be restarted with limited spectator numbers and hospitality before April 1, 2021.”

Adrian O'Hara battles for the ball in Haverhill Rovers' 3-1 victory against FC Clacton on December 12, which proved to be their last league action. Picture: Neil Dady

Rovers – who were last in action on in a 3-1 home win against FC Clacton on December 12 ­– had completed 11 of their 38 matches in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, sitting third from bottom.

Player-boss Abbott said: “I think from where we were at it wasn’t a surprise. It was the correct decision.

“It was probably drawn out a bit too long, however, we fully understand waiting on the government guidelines and those from the FA.

“From our point of view it was a sensible decision. It would have been two games a week which, given the break we have had, would have been a real heavy load for the players. And also in terms of just getting back to general day-to-day life for the players.”

Haverhill Rovers had a good FA Cup run in 2020/21.

He said it would have also have put too much financial strain on clubs to be expected to stage games without supporters or secondary food and drink income.

There has been talk of clubs returning to end the season with a series of friendly matches, but that is not something Abbott would be looking to do.

“We will most likely get the boys in to train and sort of just get that social interaction back,” he said. “But in terms of competitive games I don’t really feel there is a need, especially just for a month. I think clubs have probably got a lot of work to do in terms of getting themselves ready for the new season.”

With all the hard work that had been involved in staging Covid-secure matches earlier in the season, Rovers chairman Ali Shulver admitted it was a ‘relief’ when the news came through.

“I am going to sit down and have a meeting with the committee and the coaching team, led by Marc, and I am going to recommend that we have an extended pre-season, I suppose,” he said.

“We might get the boys back in a few weeks earlier than what they would normally do to work on fitness levels and maybe have a few more friendlies due to the fact that they have played such little football over the last few years.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news