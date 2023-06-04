They have already gone down as the most successful youth team Haverhill Rovers has ever produced – and manager Harry Zachariou is tipping his under-15s players for bright futures in men’s football.

After winning their third straight prestigious Eastern Junior Alliance (EJA) title on the trot, his side went on to claim what he described as ‘the Holy Grail’ for the club by becoming the first to win an EJA Champion of Champions final.

The season ending match strangely saw their opponents Cheshunt opt to have the game played at Haverhill’s New Croft ground, which was the location where they knocked fancied AFC Sudbury out in the semi-final.

The Haverhill Rovers Under-15s side and their coaching team after winning the U15 EJA Champion of Champions final at The New Croft Picture: Stamatia Gazeta

Rovers had also won their semi-final at the same ground, seeing off Bowers & Pitsea 3-0.

In between those season-defining matches, the EJA U15 Yellow division winners won the Suffolk Boys’ U15 Minor Cup at the same ‘neutral’ venue with a 1-0 success against Bury Town with Oliver Rodwell scoring the only goal.

Rodwell was again the player who fired them to another piece of silverware last Wednesday evening to the delight of a decent-sized crowd with both goals in a 2-0 victory.

Our first ever EJA Champion of Champions winners 🙌



A huge well done to our @HaverhillRovers U15 EJA team who last night defeated Cheshunt FC 2-0 & completed the treble.



Amazing achievement, well done 👏 pic.twitter.com/QkEfDp7r1k — Haverhill Rovers (@HaverhillRovers) May 25, 2023

Zachariou, who brought some of the side across with him from Isleham to enable them to get EJA football three years ago, said: “It’s massive as this is the Holy Grail of youth football in the area and is probably something that will only be done once in a lifetime here, unless we win it again next year.

“Haverhill Rovers have been trying to win an EJA league for the last 20 years and now we’ve done it three years in a row.”

Asked what the recipe to success has been for himself and his assistant Wayne Goddard, he said: “We have just got a good group, but also I’ve got boys that do travel in; they’re not all local by any stretch.

“They’re a good bunch and we’ve lost three to academies over the last two years (all Ipswich Town).

“But we work hard as coaches, we have the facilities to train within and also the boys are good and they want to learn and improve and they want to work for each other.

“The combination of all those: we work hard, we train hard, we play hard, we play a lot of football.

“For example, boys won’t have a week off to do something else like a holiday knowing it might take them a month to get back in the starting 11.

The side captained by Cambridge-based Milo Barton but also includes seven members of the Suffolk age group squad, is set to play up an age group next year to test themselves as U18s as well as U16s.