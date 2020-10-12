It has been a busy few days for Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott, who has added five players to his squad.

Rovers have been decimated by injuries since the 2020/21 campaign got under way, which at times has left the player-boss down to the bare bones.

However, he is confident that the arrival of the quintet – coupled with some key players returning to fitness – will provide him with some strong selection options going forward.

Marc Abbott has boosted his Haverhill Rovers squad. Picture: Mecha Morton

Former Cambridge United youngster Steven Shaw has arrived on a dual registration basis from Cambridge City, while ex-AFC Sudbury and Saffron Walden Town player Joe Osborn has also been recruited.

Both of those made their debuts during Friday's dramatic 4-3 victory over West Essex in the FA Vase, while Tommy Rigby – also from Cambridge City – was an unused substitute on the night.

Defender Adrian O'Hara has come in from Abbott's former club St Neots Town on a dual registration agreement, along with the return of the versatile Ryan Geoghegan.

Abbott said: "We wanted a big squad because we knew how heavy the schedule was going to be this season.

"We have to be wary of how much of an impact this is going to have on the players. We need to manage them properly and make sure we rest them when we can.

"We've had weeks when we have been without five, six or seven through injury – and these are all players that could easily have been in the starting line-up. It's been tough, but these new additions will really help us."

* For more from Abbott, including reaction to the recent FA Vase victory and a look ahead to upcoming league matches, see this Thursday's Echo print edition.