Marc Benterman anticipates a busy fortnight ahead as he looks to fine tune his Haverhill Rovers side before their return to competitive action.

Rovers are without a game this weekend and their next fixture is not until a trip to Ipswich Wanderers on November 26, but newly-appointed boss Benterman is keen to use a rare extended break to work with his players on the training ground.

“We’ve had three league games and only two hours on the training pitch because of time available to us,” the Rovers boss said.

Marc Benterman’s Haverhill Rovers are without a game in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’m looking to get the boys in four or five times over the next two weeks and really nail down what we want from them.

“They’ve been fantastic. To turn this side that couldn’t score and were leaking goals in into a competitive side very quickly is something I’m proud of, but now we need to take the next step.

“Praise has to go to the group. We’re still not getting the rewards and we’re not getting the wins, so from the outside looking in it still looks like we’re not turning a corner.

“But we’ve become a very competitive side in a short space of time and we’ve come a long way.

“I’m really proud of the group and the club and how far they’ve come. Now we need to take the next one or two steps to turn these great performances into wins.”

Rovers were on course to chalk up their second win of the season on Saturday, as Joe Gregory’s 44th-minute strike handed Benterman’s men a 1-0 lead at half-time against Long Melford.

But the tide turned at Stoneylands after the break when recent signing Rokas Janilionis was shown a second yellow card on 51 minutes, leaving the visitors to play the rest of the game with 10 men.

Ryan Gibbs equalised for Melford seven minutes later, before Jacob Brown edged the home side in front for the first time on 75 minutes to clinch all the points.

The defeat leaves Rovers three points adrift at the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, and seven points off of safety.

Reece Clarke is closing in on a return for Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

“The sending off was a real turning point and something we’ve got to rectify very quickly,” Benterman reflected.

“I looked back on the footage of the game and it was never a red card.

“It was a difficult one to take at the time but we need to move on, dust ourselves down and go again in the next game.”

Reece Clarke, who has been out injured for the last two months, is nearing a return for Rovers.