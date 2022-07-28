Liam Aves is confident that last season’s fight for survival will hold his Haverhill Rovers players in good stead as they aim to enjoy a more comfortable campaign this time around.

Aves took over at The New Croft last October with the remit of keeping a relegation-threatened Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

And while there was plenty of ups and downs along the way, Rovers were ensured of a 16th straight term at Step 5 by finishing four points clear of the bottom two.

Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves is confident last season's struggles are behind his side. Picture: Mark Westley

The aim is to have no such worries throughout 2022/23, and Aves believes there will be occasions when the memories of recent struggles will prove to be beneficial.

“We were happy with last season overall. We achieved the target and it didn’t really matter how we got it done,” said Aves.

“We learned a lot as a group, especially about the character we’ve got and that will be a big thing for us going forward.

“Like in life, in football you have good times, average times and bad times. We experienced our share of bad times last year and so if results don’t go our way for a game or two, we’ll know how to deal with it.

“Understanding the bad times and how to get out of it, that’s a really important thing to have.

“I think it sets us up really nicely for the season and I can’t wait to get going.”

The curtain rises on the new season on Saturday when Rovers make the trip to Woodbridge Town (3pm).

And while the previous campaign was all about finding ways of how not to get beat, Aves is hopeful that it will be a much more expansive Haverhill side that takes to the pitch over the coming months.

“We’re all well aware that the sides who finished towards the top last year like Wroxham and Gorleston, they dominated possession,” added Aves. “But they also mixed it up when they needed to, went direct and looked to hit on the counter.

“We had to do it that way quite often, but by bringing the likes of Reece Clarke and Chris Hughes in, these are players who are comfortable on the ball and know how to look after it.

“There will definitely be games – especially at home where we have some of the best facilities – where we’ll look to spend more time in possession.

“It all comes down to the situation you find yourself in. I’m not daft enough to think we can go and play football on a cold and wet away day near Christmas on a bog of a pitch.

“You need to be smart and adaptable, which is something Rhys (Shulver, new coach) is going to be massive in helping us become.”