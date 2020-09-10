Despite facing a higher-league team in Wisbech Town, Marc Abbott believes his Haverhill Rovers side have a ‘great opportunity’ to keep their journey in this season’s Emirates FA Cup going past this weekend.

Home advantage, as well as being able to draw upon recent experiences of rising to the challenge of toppling a team who play higher in the pyramid, are two of the reasons for the player-manager’s optimism.

Ahead of the preliminary round tie with The Fenman at The New Croft on Saturday (3pm), Abbott said: “It is a big game for the club, obviously financially there is a big reward for the winners. Ticket sales have been good and we are expecting more to sell now Tuesday night’s game is out the way.

Haverhill Rovers enter the pitch for their FA Cup tie with Norwich UnitedPicture: Edward Newall (42182579)

“For us I think it is good to be facing a side that is a league higher, however, I think they will be quite cautious coming to our place.

“We have experienced many of these games before. Looking back on the previous one in Maldon & Tiptree (2-1 win, October 2018) they were a side that I thought were very good that day and I think we have proven over the years we can be a good test against higher opposition.

“I firmly believe there is a great opportunity to progress to the next round.”

Haverhill Rovers players applaud the hopme support following their 2-1 FA Cup victory against Norwich UnitedPicture: Edward Newall (42182570)

Both sides go into the tie, which carries £1,444 in prize money for the winners, with points to prove. While Northern Premier League Division One South East Wisbech have lost their last two pre-season friendlies 5-1, Rovers have picked up just a point from their opening two Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division matches.A 3-0 defeat at FC Clacton on Saturday was followed by Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Godmanchester Rovers, having trailed to an early goal.

But Abbott, whose side came from behind to knock out Norwich United 2-1 in the FA Cup’s opening round, is far from concerned.

“We are happy,” he said. “Obviously the Clacton game was a difficult one and I don’t think they will lose many games at home.

“I thought it was a fair draw against Godmanchester as they started the brightest and in the second half for 30-35 minutes I thought we were the better team.”

With the games coming thick and fast, Abbott has bulked out his squad over the past week. Rhys Shulver has returned from Haverhill Borough, as well as former St Neots Town and Barton Rovers wide player Aaron Hudson joining.

Central midfielder Joe Rider has also been signed on a month’s loan from Cambridge United, with all three having been used in a rotation policy to manage their way threw the last few games.

Other summer signings Jonny Butler, Jacob Joseph and Callum Anderson were all missing on Tuesday with minor injuries but are set to be back for Saturday’s match.