Marc Benterman says his Haverhill Rovers side will fight to the end as they head into a crucial Easter weekend in their battle to avoid relegation this season.

With five games left to go, Rovers (19th) are 10 points adrift of safety in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and are set to play twice at home over the upcoming weekend.

Benterman’s men host Kirkley & Pakefield on Saturday (3pm), before welcoming Hadleigh United to the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, on Monday (3pm).

Haverhill Rovers go into a crucial Easter weekend with back-to-back home games at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft Picture: Mecha Morton

It could be a potentially decisive home double-header for Rovers with a number of outcomes possible, including relegation to Step 6 being confirmed or the gap to 18th-placed Fakenham Town being reduced to as little as four points.

Rovers head into the weekend in their best form of the season, having recorded back-to-back wins against Fakenham (2-0) and Kirkley (3-2), before playing out a 4-4 draw with Brantham Athletic on Wednesday last week.

And after Saturday’s scheduled home clash with Woodbridge Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, it leaves Benterman and his players now with an Easter weekend of fixtures which could be make or break in their survival bid.

“We’ve had one defeat in the whole of March and that was to Thetford, who were top of the league at the time,” Rovers boss Benterman said.

“It’s been a real good turn of events. Some people said we were down at Christmas, but we’re going to take it into probably the final couple of weeks of the season.

“We’ve got to keep the faith and we’ve got to keep fighting to the end.

“It’s been a very difficult season, but there’s a little bit of light come the end of it.

“I just hope we can take it right to the end of the season. If it’s not meant to be then we’ll lick our wounds and our egos will be affected for about 24 hours, and we’ll take a bit of criticism from outside and inside the club.

“But we’ll make sure we hit the ground running next year. A lot of this group now are staying next year which is great for us.

“It’s really pleasing that they want to stay and that’s a testimony to the environment we’ve created. The club are backing us in trying to achieve something.

“We’ll keep going this season and we have to keep believing. If we do go down I don’t think it would be the end of the world.

“I think teams need to win games and we’ll come back stronger.

“We’re not going to give up and that’s been proven in the last four or five weeks. We’ve got five games left, four at home and one away.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we won all those four home games and see where that takes us?”

Last week’s eight-goal thriller with Brantham saw Rovers race into a 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from recent signing Samuel Adetiba and captain Ryan Weaver.

The visitors responded with James Lee, Harrison Bacon and Alfie Owen-Jones all scoring to go 3-2 in front, before Adetiba grabbed his second to make it 3-3.

Brantham regained the lead when Bacon doubled his own tally, but Adetiba had the final say with his hat-trick goal ensuring the points were shared.

The former AFC Dunstable striker has now bagged six goals in three games for Rovers and is one of several recent additions to Benterman’s squad, along with Ross Elsom (Maldon & Tiptree), Kewin Kwiek (Great Wakering Rovers) and the returning Freddie King (dual registration from Coggeshall Town).

"We've taken a couple of punts this year on some big names," Benterman said.

"It's another punt and Samuel is someone we knew about that wasn't getting game time at Step 4.

"He's got six goals in three games now and he causes teams problems week in week out.

"If I was being critical of him, he could have had 10 or 11 goals by now. He's been fantastic. Dubious goal celebrations but I'll allow him to have that!

"Ross has also come in. I've known Rossy for many a year and he was a very talented youth product at West Ham.

"Not a lot people will know he was rated very highly at West Ham and an unfortunate injury at the wrong time hampered his career there.

"He's come in and steadied the ship in midfield. It's no secret that since he's been here we've gone on a hell of a run.

"Freddie King has come back into the fold as well. He was here last year and I have to praise Jason Maher at Coggeshall.

"I've known Jason a long time from our college days and he's helped us out over the last couple of weeks with some loanees from Coggeshall when they haven't had a game or needed game time."

Defender Luke Wilson has left the club to return to higher-league Tilbury, while Benterman has also praised the impact of several youngsters who have made their mark in recent weeks.

"Luke has gone back to playing at Step 4," he said. "He was fantastic for us, but it opens the door for other people.

"We talk about the under-18s and the under-16s and Will Newell scored on his debut. He's been fantastic and has been a bit unfortunate not to be in many of the squads since.

"He'll be a big player for the future. Louis (Bampton) has come in from Haverhill Borough and that kid is unreal.

"I can't praise him enough. He's got a very bright future under me next year."