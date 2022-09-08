Haverhill Rovers chairman Tony Jordan says the club will not be rushing into appointing a new permanent manager, following the recent departure of boss Liam Aves.

The New Croft-based outfit currently sit bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, with five defeats from their opening five league games of the season.

Rovers have put in place an interim management team since Aves’ exit, with Peter Betts supporting Rhys Shulver and Perry Moody in the hot seat, and the trio are set to continue in the role until the end of the month.

Tony Jordan is the new chairman of Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Westley

“We put a statement out last week and for the time being we’re going to continue with the interim management,” said Jordan, who took over as chairman from Ali Shulver following the club’s AGM in July.

“At the same time we’ll continue with player recruitment, which is an ongoing task, and then we’ll review it at the end of the month.

“We’re in a similar position to what we were in last year, with the manager leaving in the early part of the season, which is disappointing.

Peter Betts is part of the current interim management team at Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

“But we don’t want to rush into anything. Peter Betts, Rhys and Perry will continue in the interim management role and will be sharing it between themselves.

“It’s still the early part of the season but I guess it’s part and parcel of a football club. It’s performance driven.

“(Rovers) is a massive club. We’ve got 800 players registered from our youth teams through to our senior teams. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the region.

“I see no reason why we can’t start to get some good results. I want to be a top-half team and that’s still very much the aim and that’s where we want to be.”

On Saturday, Rovers were beaten 4-2 away at Soham Town Rangers, with Rhys Hudson and Jack Renwick on target for the visitors.

Rovers visit Kirkley & Pakefield this Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, Haverhill Borough slipped to back-to-back defeats in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North and Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup in the last week.

On Saturday, Borough were beaten 4-0 away at Holbeach United in the league, while on Tuesday their League Challenge Cup campaign ended at the first hurdle after losing 3-0 at Stanway Pegasus.

Darryl Tate’s men now turn their attention back to the league when they host Whittlesey Athletic this Saturday (3pm), before entertaining Needham Market Under-23s on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

A debut goal from Ashlei Duffey and a penalty save from Julie Brown helped Haverhill Rovers Women to a 2-2 draw at home to Yaxley Phoenix, in the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North on Sunday.

Laura Mills had opened the scoring for Haverhill, who host Stanway Rovers Ladies in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup first round qualifying at The New Croft this Sunday (2pm).