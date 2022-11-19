Ali Shulver is expecting a ‘real battle’ when Haverhill Rovers Women face East Bergholt United Ladies in the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup.

A spot in the quarter-finals of the county cup competition is on the line when the two Eastern Region Women’s League sides meet on Sunday (1.30pm).

Rovers were emphatic 13-0 winners against lower-league Ipswich Valley Rangers Women in the first round last month, but in their hosts East Bergholt they face opposition who play at the same level.

Haverhill Rovers Women are back in action this weekend after a three-week break Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think it’s going to be a real battle this weekend, which is what you expect to see in a cup game,” Rovers interim manager Shulver said.

“East Bergholt are in the other area to what we’re in. We’re in the North and they’re in the South (division).

“I’ve spoke to the girls and asked them what are their targets for the season, as its not just about mine.

“What do they want to achieve because they cross the line and play, I don’t.

“They were all adamant that they want some form of success, whether that be in the league or a cup.

“It’s a great opportunity for us if we can get a win on Sunday it will give us something to look forward to later on in the season and get nearer to a cup final.”

Shulver stepped in as interim boss at Rovers following the departure of former manager Dylan Galea two weeks before the start of the season.

Sunday’s clash with East Bergholt will be a first outing in three weeks for Rovers, and Shulver is hoping to bring in a few additions to strengthen his squad in time for the weekend.

“Results have been hit and miss,” Shulver said. “We’ve had a lot of issues around holidays at the back end of the summer and a few injuries along the way.

“We’ve had a couple of players who are now unable to play because they’ve fallen pregnant, but when we’ve got a full side out I think we’re a match for anybody.

“At the moment the squad is a bit light on quality and we do need to add to the squad.

“During this break we’ve had we’ve been working on looking to bring in additional signings to strengthen.

“I stepped in to help out for a couple of games a few years ago, but this is really my first involvement in the ladies game and it’s been pleasing to work with the girls.

“They’re a great bunch of girls. There’s some really good characters in there and some good leaders.

“I’ve been really helped by the captain Stacey Roper and Laura Mills. They’ve been a real big help to me and helped me organise things behind the scenes and put me in contact with people.

“I don’t know a lot about the local ladies game and where to go to source players, so they’ve been a massive help.”

Rovers were beaten 5-0 away at AFC Dunstable Women in their last league fixture, a result which left them in fifth place in the Division One North table.

Meanwhile, East Bergholt sit in fourth spot in Division One South and have lost just once in five games at home so far this season.