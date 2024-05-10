Haverhill Rovers Under-16s boss Harry Zachariou stated his side will be motivated to not fall to to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season ahead of their Portable Space Suffolk Mixed Under-16 Cup Final at home to AFC Sudbury on Sunday (3pm).

The powerhouse of a team, who recently wrapped up the Eastern Junior Alliance Under-16 Blue Division for the fourth consecutive season, defied the odds to lift the Veo Suffolk Under-18s Midweek Cup last Wednesday – playing against teams with players two years above them.

Zachariou’s side also play in the Thurlow Nunn Youth Football League Cambridge Division, for under-18s, in which they went toe-to-toe with leaders Rosyton Town until the penultimate game of the campaign on Tuesday night, where they lost 1-0 at home to the pace-setters which handed the visitors the title.

Haverhill Rovers lifted the Veo Under-18s Midweek Cup last week. Picture: Paul Voller

“We were disappointed for about 30 seconds (after Royston) because we just put into perspective what we’ve achieved,” admitted Zachariou.

“The boys don’t like to go two losses in a row. That’s something that’s probably never happened before so I don’t think they’ll be happy to lose another one.

“Sunday’s game is another game for the boys to try and win some more silverware.”

Joshua Evans opens the scoring for Haverhill Rovers in the Veo Under-18s Midweek Cup Final. Picture: Paul Voller

The Yellows, who stand in Rovers’ way of achieving a Suffolk cup double, finished second behind Haverhill in the Under-16 Blue Division.

Zachariou is expecting a tough test this weekend, as the majority of the Suffolk Under-16s side is made up of Sudbury and Haverhill players, but know his squad feel comfortable and confident playing against players their own age.

“They’re pretty relaxed about anything under-16. I have to get them motivated for under-16. Under-18 I don’t need to, they’re motivated,” said the Rovers boss.

“They are confident with some humility and humbleness with it. They know the fact they’ve still got to work hard, they’ve still got to perform and their standards have got to be maintained.”

Theo Goddard drives away from the Bury Town Under-18 midfield in their Suffolk Midweek Cup Final win last week Picture: Neil Dady

Of their upcoming opponents, he said: “They’re tenacious, they work hard, if we don’t show up, we will lose. No way can we just expect to turn up against Sudbury and expect a win.”

If things go their way on Sunday, Rovers will line up the chance to complete a stunning cup treble, as they face Aveley in the Eastern Junior Alliance’s Litho Midweek Cup Final on Friday, May 24 (7.30pm).

And Zachariou was quick to hail his assistant coaches, Wayne Goddard and Robin Barton, for their help towards the success of the team.

“As much as I do, we’re a team and that includes those two as well,” he said. “They never get a mention, assistants don’t, but they’re vital to the cogs working.”