Haverhill darting ace Ruby Grey successfully defends title at England Open
Haverhill darting ace Ruby Grey overcame adversity on more than one occasion to successfully defend her England Open Girls title in Selsey at the weekend.
Faced with a 3-1 deficit in her first-to-four semi-final against Lexi-Jayne Rooksby, Grey rallied to win through 4-3.
And it was a similar story in the final, with five legs required for victory.
‘The Rocket’ found herself staring down the barrel of a defeat at 4-1 down to Kacie O’Connor, but she reeled off four straight legs to get her hands on the silverware once again.
Mum Sophie Grey said: “To come from 3-1 down and then 4-1 down in the final, we’re extremely proud of Ruby. She kept us all on our toes!
“As the defending champion there might have been a little bit more pressure but she’s got such a good poker face! She never gives anything away and always takes everything in her stride.
“It’s another brilliant achievement for Ruby.”