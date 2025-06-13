Haverhill darting ace Ruby Grey overcame adversity on more than one occasion to successfully defend her England Open Girls title in Selsey at the weekend.

Faced with a 3-1 deficit in her first-to-four semi-final against Lexi-Jayne Rooksby, Grey rallied to win through 4-3.

And it was a similar story in the final, with five legs required for victory.

Ruby Grey with England Youth Open champion and her England team-mate Mason Teese. Picture: Sophie Grey

‘The Rocket’ found herself staring down the barrel of a defeat at 4-1 down to Kacie O’Connor, but she reeled off four straight legs to get her hands on the silverware once again.

Mum Sophie Grey said: “To come from 3-1 down and then 4-1 down in the final, we’re extremely proud of Ruby. She kept us all on our toes!

“As the defending champion there might have been a little bit more pressure but she’s got such a good poker face! She never gives anything away and always takes everything in her stride.

“It’s another brilliant achievement for Ruby.”