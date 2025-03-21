Ruby ‘The Rocket’ Grey is preparing to make her international debut for England later this month.

The Haverhill Community Sixth Form pupil secured her place in the England Youth Girls’ squad by finishing top of the England Youth Grand Prix late last year.

And now the 16-year-old will represent her country for the first time at the British International Championships over the weekend of March 28 in Skegness.

Ruby Grey will represent England later this month Picture: Mark Westley

Grey’s mum Sophie said: “She’s very excited because this is something that she’s been working towards for a while now.

“It’s been her main goal and so to have achieved it she’s feeling proud – and we’re all proud of her as well.

“I’m sure there will be some nerves before her first match but overall it’s something that she is excited by.”

Grey will go into the event having picked up her first point in the Junior Power League last weekend thanks to a 3-3 draw with Lilly Wheeler.

The teenager, who also reached the semi-finals of the JDC Girls’ Series during the same weekend, fought back from a 3-1 deficit to claim a share of the spoils.

This year Grey is sponsored by The New Croft and The New Croft Foundation, alongside Winmau, Disco Kitchen, SDG Custom Design, Glenn Wilson Flooring and Billie Chapman Duddery Hill Service Station.