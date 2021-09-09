He knew he was in good shape, but Sam Boreham was ‘pleasantly surprised’ to beat Haverhill Running Club’s half marathon record during a recent outing in Northern Ireland.

The 31-year-old, who is having his development guided by Team GB athlete Marc Scott, stopped the clock at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in one hour, 13 minutes and 37 seconds – a full 12 seconds quicker than the club’s previous record over the 13.1-mile distance.

“It was a nice flat course which Mark and I thought would suit me,” said the Haverhill resident.

Haverhill Running Club's Sam Boreham (50869981)

“I’ve been training for it for the last two to three months and I felt like I could have a good crack at my personal best, but the club record seemed out of sight.

“Last year I was running half marathons in one hour 28, so to lose 15 minutes looked very unlikely.

“I went over there very pragmatic and would have been happy with one hour 15, so I was really pleasantly surprised when I saw I’d managed to get the record.”

Boreham is now hoping to set more club records during the coming weeks and months, as well as having an eye on earning himself a county call-up.

He is currently third on Haverhill RC’s all-time 5K list – 13 seconds off the record set by Michael Gilbert, who is the only person at the club that has run quicker than Boreham over 10K.

“I’d love to go on and break as many records as I can,” he added.

“I’ve got a few 5k and 10k races lined up and I think next year I’ll start to really focus on half marathons – that feels like it’s going to be my best distance.

“There is also some cross country races coming up towards the end of the year and it would be great to earn myself a place on the Suffolk team.

“And in the long term, maybe getting involved with the England Masters once I turn 35, that would be great.

“I’ll keep engaging and learning from Mark and hopefully I can continue to progress the way I have been over the last year.”

