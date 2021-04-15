Sam Boreham only took up running seriously a little more than 12 months ago, but he has taken some seriously big strides since then.

The Haverhill Running Club member only ran to keep himself fit prior to the first lockdown last March, getting himself out a couple of times a week.

However, after deciding to take it more seriously, he enlisted the guidance of Marc Scott – the current indoor European 5,000m record holder and Olympic-bound Team GB athlete.

Boreham has followed Scott’s advice to the letter – and it all came to fruition earlier this month when he finished ninth out of 126 competitors in a 5K race at the Ardingly Showground in Sussex.

What’s more, his finishing time of 15 minutes and 54 seconds places him third on the Haverhill club’s all-time list for that distance.

“I was only really running for fitness but after taking it more seriously I decided to get Marc on board as my coach,” said the 31-year-old, who won the Most Improved Male and Best Male Performance of 2020 at the annual Haverhill Running Club Awards.

“I’m running around 50 miles a week now and sticking to everything Marc says.

“He’s very knowledgeable and even though as a Nike athlete he spends a lot of his time in Oregon, he provides a training plan and is always there for advice on injuries, tactics, diets – that sort of thing.

“It all came together in the race and I think it helped that I was running with a better calibre of runner – that really pushed me on.”

While Boreham is enjoying his progression during the last year, there is also a tinge of regret lingering.

“It’s a bit disappointing I didn’t take this up 10 years ago,” he added. “I could have maybe competed at a really high level.

“I used to win cross countries and things like that at school, but football was always my sport.”

