Darryl Tate believes an extended run in this season’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup would be a fitting reward for his young Haverhill Borough side.

Borough make the trip to lower league Leiston St Margarets in the second round of the competition on Saturday (1.30pm), with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

After seeing his side get past Brantham Athletic Reserves on penalties in the first round last month, Borough boss Tate is targetting another victory in a cup he harbours strong hopes of reaching the latter stages.

Darryl Tate’s Haverhill Borough visit Leiston St Margarets in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s one of them games where you just have to be on it otherwise you can suffer,” he said.

“We’ll be taking it seriously and we’ll be putting a strong team out.

“We want to go through in that competition. We’re not underestimating it or anything like that, we’re going there to come through and that’s it.

“Again we’ll be the favourites. It’s not often we’re the favourites, but we’ve taken steps forward now and we’ve got to hit it home again against teams in the lower divisions if we’re going to keep progressing.

“It’s a competition that we want to do well in and want to go deep in.

“There’s only Framlingham who are higher than us that are left in it, so why not? It would be a fitting reward for the boys after having these hard league games every week.

“Getting a cup run would highlight that we can play and compete with such a young team.”

Borough head into Saturday’s trip to Leiston, who play in the Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division, one level below Tate’s side, having brought a halt to a four match losing run.

On Saturday, Borough fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home with Holbeach United in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Goals from Billy Bush, Callum Stone and captain Ollie Santry, who scored the late equaliser, handed Borough their first league draw of the campaign.

“It was a game we played very well in for patches,” Tate reflected. “We showed the same old frailties in giving them a start and then trying to force the game back, but we deserved at least a point out of it.

“We showed a lot of character to come back from 3-1 down and we controlled the game for large periods, which was good as it’s something we haven’t been doing.”

Following this weekend’s Senior Cup tie, Borough (13th) resume their First Division North campaign with a trip to AFC Sudbury Reserves (16th) on Tuesday (7.45pm).