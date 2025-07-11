After a tough 18-month period, new signing Tom Thulborn is keen to get back to enjoying his football at Haverhill Rovers.

Following spells with Ely City and Haverhill Borough, the forward made a particularly big impression with a Lakenheath side that was managed by now Rovers boss Ben Cowling.

Thulborn was a key player as ‘Heath won the Suffolk Senior and Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cups, as well as recording the club’s highest ever finish in the non-league pyramid.

Tom Thulborn is looking to enjoy his football again after signing for Haverhill Rovers Picture: Clive Pearson

His form attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere and in late 2023 there was high hopes as he switched to higher-league Bury Town

However, soon after his arrival, Thulborn suffered a broken leg and by the time that he had recovered, the Blues were well on their way to earning promotion up to Step 3.

With his playing time limited, Thulborn ended the last campaign on the books of Mildenhall Town and he could have remained with Phil Weavers’ side, as well as receiving plenty of other offers this summer.

Tom Thulborn in action for Haverhill Rovers against Diss Town last weekend. Picture: Clive Pearson

But with a pre-existing positive relationship already in place with Cowling and Rovers’ first-team coach Tom Walker, the 25-year-old believes that The New Croft is the right place for him at this present moment in time.

“I did have some offers and Mildenhall was one of those. I enjoyed it there and Weaves was great with me, but there was something in me that felt like I needed something else to get back to my best,” he said.

“I’d never had a big injury before and there was a part of me that assumed I’d come back and be exactly the same straight away, but it’s not like that.

“And then when you’re part of a Bury squad that’s so good and you’re sat on the bench, it’s a confidence killer.

“I haven’t felt myself when it comes to football since the injury and that’s why I was keen to work with Ben and Tom again.

“They know how to get the best out of me and they play a system that suits the way I want to play.

“We’ve always had a good relationship. I know they’ve got 100 per cent faith me and they’re the two coaches that have done the most for me in football.

“When I was at Lakenheath I knew they trusted me. You could go five, six or seven games without a goal, but I knew they’d keep backing me and that’s massive.”

And while Thulborn believes that the move gives him the best chance of rediscovering his top form, he was also attracted by the quality of his new team-mates.

Rovers ran away with the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North title last season and he is expecting the group to be competitive at Step 5.

He added: “Everyone can see from the outside how good the group of players is.

“The players were too good for Step 6 and that’s why they won it as well as they did.

“There’s not one player in the squad that won’t be comfortable at a higher level and I think we’ll have a strong season.

“The club has a lot of ambition and that’s one of the other reasons why I was so keen to join.”

As well as a reunion with Cowling and Walker, the switch will once again see Thulborn link up with Rovers captain Shaun Avis – the pair having previously formed a clinical partnership at Lakenheath.

“I’ve played up front with Shaun a lot of times. We did well together and it helps that we’re good friends off the pitch as well,” said Thulborn.

“He was another reason why I signed for the club. It doesn’t always matter if you have good relationships off the pitch, but I think it helps.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside him again.”