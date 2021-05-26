Guy Habbin revealed it was one of the ‘toughest decisions’ he has had to make in his time in the game to resign as Haverhill Borough manager.

Having planned a pre-season schedule and even spoken to potential new players, he said last Tuesday’s news they would be playing in a different geographical division – as part of the FA’s planned national restructure – ended up catching him out.

With Habbin himself based across the Cambridgeshire border near Ely, the regular Essex trips in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South – instead of to Suffolk and Norfolk in the North – proved to be something he felt he could not commit to.

Guy Habbin (left) and assistant Martin Hammond have resigned from Haverhill Borough following the news of the club's move in the FA non-league restructure Picture: Richard Marsham

“It was really tough,” he said. “As much as my heart said ‘give it a go and see how you get on’ I didn’t think it was in anyone’s interests to do so and maybe get to November and decide things hadn’t worked out.

“There was a lot of talk about switches probably further up the pyramid and maybe in my head I took my eye off that as I was waiting to see what was happening elsewhere.

“We had got pre-season in place, training dates, players ready to go.”

Guy Habbin oversaw nine Thurlow Nunn League First Division North victories from 38 games across two Covid-19 abandoned seasons Picture: Richard Marsham

Following several days of deliberations and discussions he decided the club needed someone based in a more suitable location to oversee the team and recruit from a new geographical direction.

“I spoke to Ryan Swallow, the captain, and some of the local lads and actually this new league is not too bad if you’re from Haverhill or the other side,” he said.

“I even spoke to Tom (Clark) at Cornard and Mark (McLean) at Halstead to gauge their thoughts on it all and them being local to their clubs it was an exciting new challenge for them.

“But for me all my player recruitment is generally done from where I live in Ely up to Haverhill, whereas I just felt this was probably going to require someone that can recruit from Haverhill to the other side.”

Habbin, who thanked everyone he had come across in the job, was appointed as Borough boss two years ago, following a stint in charge of Cambridge City’s Development side.

Both of his seasons at The New Croft were unable to finish due to Covid-19 though, as he oversaw nine league victories from 38 games.

His assistant Mark Hammond and first-team coach Dean Hilborn have also left.

A club statement revealing the news last Friday evening read: “The football club understand the predicament Guy was placed in when the FA restructure was announced earlier this week.

“Ultimately due to Guy’s location, the extra commitment required within the league including travelling, recruitment – as well as other club duties – (the club) understand totally that continuing in the position for Guy simply would not be feasible.”

The club is inviting applications ahead of the weekend from coaches with National League System experience with a CV and any covering material by email to their chairperson: kayleighsteed@thenewcroft.co.uk

Meanwhile, Habbin said he is keen to get back into the game ahead of the new season with a job that better suits his location.

