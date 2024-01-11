Haverhill Borough player-manager Rhys Shulver has demanded his side use their victory against relegation-rivals Needham Market Under-23s as a ‘building block’ to create consistency for the second half of their Thurlow Nunn League First Division North campaign.

Borough picked up a vital three points on Friday night after they defeated the Marketmen 1-0 away from home, courtesy of a goal from substitute Harry Farrow.

The New Croft outfit have not been able to follow up any of their other three wins so far this season with another victory and Shulver is determined to not let that be the case this time around.

Rhys Shulver has demanded his side use Friday’s win as a building block Picture: Mark Bullimore

“Three points is great but hopefully it can become a building block because when we’ve won a game, it has never led onto anything else. We need to find that consistency now if possible,” said the Borough boss.

“It’s been quite evident that it’s been a bit of a struggle (this season), but ultimately we’re quite realistic in the sense that we’ve just got to try and compete with the teams around us.

“I’ll give Needham credit, I’d say they were probably a bit unlucky not to take anything away from the game themselves. But, obviously we’re delighted to have three points and hope it can be a bit of a building block for us moving forwards with a lot of games against teams in and around our area in the league table.”

While Borough remain in the potential relegation places, the three points on Friday night has lifted them off the foot of the table and only three points from guaranteed safety.

Asked what benefit moving from the bottom of the standings can have psychologically on his side, Shulver said: “I do think it’s important to us.

“Like I said in the past, it’s almost a little bit odd how together the group still are. When you look at the league table and then walk into the dressing room, you would never believe that group is where they are.

“The victory almost adds to that a little bit and it brings the moral up. Even the week before, when we we went and played Framlingham, we lost by the one goal and it was really competitive to the end, so I think the win gives us a positive two weeks.

While Shulver began this season as manager of Borough, a lack of players has meant he has had to step in a perform a player-coach role.

‘Step in’ does not do him justice, as Shulver has made 19 appearances for Borough so far season which is the sixth most out of the whole squad.

“I still make the decisions and so forth but the way it has turned out it has required me to play a little bit more. I coach, play, it’s a bit of everything to be honest,” he said.

Rhys Shulver in action for Haverhill Borough Picture: Mark Bullimore

“I’m not going to lie, it has been quite challenging for myself in terms of football with no pre-season, and at the same time it’s been a completely new challenge for myself that I’ve never had to deal with before.

“I’ll say this has probably been my biggest learning curve in football. Obviously I’ve done quite a bit of coaching for my age but this has been a real eye-opener if I do take something from it. It’s given me a load of good experience that I’ll hold in good stead going forward.

“I’ve really enjoyed it but at the same time when you have to make decisions around playing yourself, it then becomes more challenging. I’m privileged to have the group that I still have.”

Shulver stated that the atmosphere in the changing room after the win against Needham was ‘calm’, with his players ‘not getting over excited’, as they realise there is still work to do this season.

But spirit and unity is very much prevalent within the Borough squad and they go in search of back-to-back wins on Saturday, when they travel to a Wivenhoe Town side who lie 14th in the standings (3pm).