It is likely to be chairman Ali Shulver in charge of Haverhill Rovers for Saturday’s home game with Hadleigh United (3pm) – but he denies suggestions the managerial vacancy has been hard to fill.

Shulver has revealed to Suffolk News that they have formally offered the job to an applicant but are in negotiations over the terms and conditions.

If they were to accept it or even if Rovers moved on to their second choice, he felt they would probably not assume the position until Wednesday’s home game with Ely City (7.45pm).

“I would not be confident about Saturday because all the candidates we have spoken to are all currently associated with other football clubs,” he said.

“There is likely to therefore be some sort of transition period with those clubs with an announcement about them leaving, like our manager Marc Abbott made.”

But he insisted that a couple of posts in the past 24 hours on the social networking site Twitter from local non-league commentary account @SqueezeFootball about problems filling the post were wide of the mark.

The former Haverhill Echo columnist’s first tweet appeared last night, saying: “Believe @HaverhillRovers will announce their new gaffer in the morning. At least one Thurlow Nunn gaffer & one Step 7 gaffer declined the opportunity to speak to them.”

He then quoted the same post this morning with the additional text: “Was several of us under this impression but now talk the announcement may have been moved back.”

Shulver responded saying: “Everyone we have spoken to and approached we have had an interview with. Nobody has turned us down.

“Why would you not want to speak to a club that has the infrastructure in place and facilities that we have? I think it is a very attractive proposition as there is a lot of potential here.

“We have got everything here bar a competitive side to take it forward, so that is what we are trying to sort.”

Rovers lie second from bottom in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and have now played two games since player-boss Abbott’s surprise departure, which came following the conclusion of October 9’s 1-1 home draw with Wroxham.

They lost 1-0 at Long Melford last Wednesday before Saturday’s 0-0 draw at basement side Swaffham Town, which saw them end with nine men. Luke Haines was shown a straight red, to the amazement of the home bench and players, around 15 minutes in for a challenge deemed to endanger an opponent.

There was another blow around 20 minutes from the final whistle when Ryan Weaver was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge.

Shulver had been in charge with coach Dave Walton unavailable, as he is for this weekend’s game.

He said he was very pleased with the battling performance the players put in with their numerical disadvantage, saying their goalkeeper James Philp having a quiet afternoon spoke volumes.

"The players worked their socks off for each other which was great to see," he said.

"They could easily have rolled over and took a 2-0 defeat and said they were down to nine men,

"I can only remember Philps having to make one save which was in injury-time from a one-on-one.

"It was a good solid performance against a Swaffham side we had been made aware had signed some loan players to help out."

But Rovers will now be without Haines (three game), Weaver (two game) and Efraim Romanos (one game) due to suspensions on Saturday. Weaver has been landed with a two-game suspension for picking up two red cards before the end of December.

