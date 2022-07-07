Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves believes he may have entered pre-season with his most important signing ahead of the 2022/23 campaign already in place.

Rhys Shulver has previously turned out for both Rovers and, more recently, Haverhill Borough but despite not hitting his 30s yet he returns to the former without a playing remit.

Coming in as a first-team coach, Aves believes Shulver can play a key role in avoiding a repeat of last season’s nervous fight to avoid relegation from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Rhys Shulver, in action for Haverhill Borough last season, will be assisting Rovers boss Liam Aves, inset. as first-team coach. Picture: Mecha Morton

“He is currently coaching the U9s, U14s and, I believe, the U16s as his full-time job at Cambridge United Academy, who play on either Saturday mornings or Sundays,” he said of the son of Rovers chairman Ali Shulver.

“He doing a bit of a player-coach role with Borough last season but he is hanging his boots up to concentrate on coaching with us.

“It is a massive coup for us with his background as a coach, with his UEFA B licence, and also with his connection with the club and local area.

Liam Aves has added to his backroom team at Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mecha Morton

“He has been a breath of fresh air since he came in and he gets on well with the players being a similar age.

“He is also helping me with recruitment and has recommended some players I am having a look at.”

After kicking off their pre-season with a match with fellow New Croft tenants Borough, affording around 40 players some minutes, Rovers went over to Linton Granta on Saturday. The game finished 2-2 with unnamed trialists scoring both the visitors’ goals before the village outfit equalised with a last-gasp free kick.

“We fielded six trialists and it was a really good exercise,” said Aves, who had a number of the squad from last season unavailable.

Rhys Shulver has previously turned out for Haverhill Rovers as a player. Picture: Mecha Morton

He said ‘retaining the core’ of last season’s squad remains his top priority and is able to confirm that local experienced forward Ryan Weaver will be one of those and will continue as captain.

“Thankfully he made it back from injury when he did last season as he really made a difference to us,” he said.

Rovers continue their pre-season friendlies on Saturday with a home match with last season’s Essex & Suffolk Border League Premier Division runners-up West Bergholt.

Tomorrow morning will see Aves and the club learn who they will play in the opening rounds of the Emirates FA Cup, on August 6, and the new sponsor-named Isuzu Vase, on August 27.

Haverhill Borough, who lost 3-2 at Newmarket Town on Tuesday, will also be waiting to find out their FA Vase opponents.