Haverhill Rovers Women have begun their search for a new head coach after interim boss Ali Shulver stepped down last week.

Rovers have been without a permanent head coach since the departure of Dylan Galea two weeks before the start of the season back in early August of last year.

Shulver stepped in as a temporary boss and has helped lead Rovers to third place in Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North at the halfway point of the campaign.

Match action from Haverhill Rovers Women's 2-1 defeat at St Ives Town Ladies on Sunday Picture: Sean Doyle

“I’ve had to step away from doing match-days at the moment,” Shulver explained.

“I’ve recently become a grandfather and I’ve got different work commitments, so I’m not going to be running the team for the foreseeable future.

“I’m still going to help out with training during the week, but there will be an advert going out looking for a new manager.

“They’re a great bunch of girls. The girls section at the club have got so much potential.

“It’s fine margins at the moment. I think a challenging part has been getting a full team onto the pitch every week through a lack of availability.

“If they could sort that then the girls could achieve quite a lot going forward.

“The season’s not over yet. There’s a lot to play for and I hope they can turn it around.

“I really enjoyed my time with them. They’re a great bunch, really enthusiastic and any support they can get along the way they deserve.”

Rovers resumed their Division One North campaign after the Christmas break with a trip to St Ives Town Ladies on Sunday and were beaten 2-1 in their first game of 2023.

Goals from Jessica Perrin and Annie Posnett helped St Ives halt a run of four consecutive league defeats, with Laura Mills finding the target at the other end.

Up next for Rovers is a home clash with the current Division One North leaders, Biggleswade United Women, this Sunday (2pm).

Their opponents are set to arrive at The New Croft this weekend boasting a perfect record in the league this season, having won seven out of seven games, with the latest victory a 6-0 thrashing at home against Fakenham Town Ladies last Sunday.

Anyone interested in applying for the head coach role at Haverhill Rovers Women can DM the club on Twitter (@rovers_women) or email katiewoodley@thenewcroft.co.uk