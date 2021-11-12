Recently-appointed Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves has been busy putting together a squad of late, but now he will have to make future plans without his captain.

That is because last night it was announced that Ben Bradley had opted to link up with Step 4 outfit Cambridge City.

The midfielder featured in all four of Aves' game in charge so far, and got his name on the scoresheet during Saturday's 2-0 win at Kirkley & Pakefield – the new boss' first victory at the helm.

Ben Bradley has left Haverhill Rovers to join Cambridge City. Picture: Mark Westley

In total Bradley has made 11 appearances for Rovers this term, from which he has scored three goals.

Bradley's departure brings an end to his third spell with the club, having previously departed to join neighbouring Haverhill Borough and St Neots Town before returning.

Writing on Twitter, Bradley said: "Absolutely buzzing to get going! Roll on Saturday. Thanks to @HaverhillRovers for everything wish you all the best for the rest of the season."

He will be the third player with Haverhill connections in the City squad, joining ex-Rovers winger Mikey Davis and former Borough attacking midfielder Jarid Robson.

Bradley could make his debut tomorrow away at Corby Town, while Rovers will begin life without him at home to Mildenhall Town (both 3pm).

Meanwhile, last night Haverhill Rovers Under-18s were beaten 5-0 by Ipswich Town's youngsters in the second round of the Suffolk FA Boys' Midweek Cup.

