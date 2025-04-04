For all of the know-how within the Haverhill Rovers dressing room, few had experienced the joys of winning a league title.

But that all changed on Saturday afternoon when a 1-0 victory over Gorleston Reserves at The New Croft saw Rovers crowned champions of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Among those celebrating being a first-time champion was captain Shaun Avis, who was keen for all of his team-mates – both young and old – to savour the moment.

Players and fans celebrate after the final whistle. Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s definitely up there as one of my most memorable days in football,” said Avis.

“To have our friends and family on the pitch after the game to celebrate, that was a really special moment and one that none of us will forget.

“We’ve got a list of experienced and established players but there was no league titles between us. That’s not the way you want it to be, but now whenever we end our playing days, we’ll all have a league title and that’s an added bonus.

Captain Shaun Avis with his family on The New Croft pitch. Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s been an amazing season and we made sure we enjoyed the celebrations.

“To see the older lads celebrating along with the younger lads shows how tight we are as a group.

“These sort of days don’t come around too often when you’re a player, you don’t win league titles every season, so it’s important we made the most of it.”

Such has been Rovers’ domination this term, the title has been a forgone conclusion for some time.

Goalkeeper Alex Archer and Shaun Avis celebrate. Picture: Mark Westley

Avis and his team-mates have tasted defeat just twice – and the skipper believes that it is his side’s ability to grind out games that has set them apart.

He added: “There are some really good teams in the division this year. Framlingham are very good, so are Harwich and Stanway Pegasus were our main rivals for most of the season.

“But in those big games we came out with good results and when it got to the nitty-gritty we always seemed to produce.

“Over the course of the season we maybe didn’t blow too many teams away, but the experience in the squad helped us to come out on top in the big moments.”

Adden Tokley scored the title-clinching goal. Picture: Mark Westley

And while there are still three matches remaining before the curtain comes down on the current season, Avis is confident that Rovers will more than hold their own back in the Premier Division after a two-term absence.

“You never know what will happen in any summer, but it feels like everyone wants to be a part of next season,” he said.

“I’m sure Ben (Cowling, manager) will be looking to strengthen but we’ve got a good squad already so I don’t think there will be lots of new arrivals.

Haverhill Rovers have lost only two league games this term. Picture: Mark Westley

“Most of the players have played a lot of games at that level or even higher so I’m sure we’ll be competitive.

“We don’t want to go up and just make up the numbers.”