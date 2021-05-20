Joe White says Haverhill Rovers Ladies will not be looking to settle an old score when they take on Needham Market Women in Sunday’s HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup semi-final at Mildenhall Town (2.30pm).

Haverhill go into the tie against fellow Eastern Region Division One North opponents Needham Market having been knocked out by them (4-1) in last year’s quarter-finals.

But manager White says revenge will not be playing on his players’ minds going into Sunday’s e-ticket only admittance tie at Recreation Way (purchase tickets here).

Haverhill Rovers Ladies will face Needham Market Women in the semi-finals of the Suffolk Women's Cup on Sunday. Picture: Haverhill Rovers FC

“No, to be honest there is no point putting any extra pressure on it,” he said. “You’ve got to treat it like any other side.

“Needham are a good side, their recruitment has been very good and obviously being very close to Ipswich their catchment area is a lot bigger than what ours is.

“It is a good test for us again. We have come across big tests this year beating Millwall, Royston and a few good sides in the cups and it is now just a case of trying to put it all together on the day.”

Haverhill Rovers Ladies boss Joe White. Picture: Mark Westley

The sides’ only league meeting since Rovers’ summer promotion had to be abandoned after 20 minutes due to White’s goalkeeper Julie Brown being knocked unconscious.

While Needham had only suffered one defeat in their opening five Division One North matches before the season was abandoned, winning two and drawing two, Rovers had lost three of their four.

But White is confident they have every chance of making the competition’s final for the first time since featuring in the first Suffolk final, since it broke away from a combined competition Norfolk, back in 2010/11.

“We haven’t actually conceded a goal in the competition this year so that is a good stat to have in our back pocket,” he said, having beaten lower-league East Bergholt United 9-0 and Needham Market Reserves 5-0 after their first-round bye.

“We just need to be resilient again on Sunday and do exactly the same, if we do that, we give ourselves an excellent opportunity.”

He added: “Any final you can get to is great for the club; attracting news players, for the players we have at the club, it gives everyone a boost.

“We are definitely going into it with a positive attitude to try and reach it. I know that certain clubs in the past haven’t wanted to reach it because they end up playing Ipswich but you should always want to better yourself and win every game that is in front of you and that’s the mentality we are going in with.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news

Read more: All the latest news from Haverhill