While Brady Stone still harbours ambitions to manage again one day, right now the role of assistant at Haverhill Rovers suits him down to the ground.

The former Cambridge United trainee was confirmed as the new second in command to player-boss Marc Abbott at The New Croft over the weekend.

It is his first job in football since stepping down from a highly successful five-year stint in charge of Ely City in December 2019.

Brady Stone is the new assistant manager at Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Westley

“I enjoyed the break, especially spending time with my family,” he said. “But I was always going to get back involved at some point, football has been my life and passion.

“It had to be the right time and place for me to get back involved and this is it.

“Abbo rung me up and we had a good chat. We used to play in the same Cambridge City side when we were younger and have remained friends.

Brady Stone had a successful five-year stint in charge of Ely City. Picture: Mark Westley

“I still want to manage in the future, but right now being the assistant to Abbo is right for me and my family.

“I want to do my coaching badges and Marc is highly qualified, so I can learn plenty from him.

“Being the assistant gives me that little bit of freedom as well, I won’t have that day-to-day pressure that comes with management. It suits me and my life right now.”

One area where Stone could be in control is on match-days, with Abbott potentially still turning out in the heart of the Rovers midfield.

He added: “If Marc is playing I’ll have more of an overview of the game from the sidelines.

“It gives Marc a bit more freedom to concentrate on what is happening on the pitch. It’s hard just being a manager, so playing and managing must be really tough.

“We’ll work closely together and from the conversations we’ve already had we share the same philosophy in terms of how we want the team to play out on the pitch.”

Rovers found victories hard to come by during the curtailed 2020/21 campaign, winning just two of their 11 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixtures.

However, Stone is confident that with the new campaign approaching on the horizon, more positive results lie ahead.

“When you’re the away team at Haverhill you don’t really look around. You see the changing room and the pitch – that’s it,” he said.

“But when I looked around the place with Abbo it’s a really impressive facility and everything is set up to go places.

“They’ve got some good lads in already and we’ve spoken about the positions and players we might need this summer.

“If we can get that all together I’m sure we’ll have a good season.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news