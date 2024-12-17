Angharad Evans returned from last week’s World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest with a medal and a new British record.

The Little Abington-raised swimmer went into the event having reached the 100m breaststroke final on her Olympic Games debut earlier this year.

And it was in that event that she set a new national top time of 1:03.45 – beating her own previous best of 1:05.54 recorded in May 2024 – during the heats.

Angharad Evans, pictured at the Paris Olympics, had a successful meeting in Budapest. Picture :Sam Mellish/Team GB

The former Linton Village College student also advanced through the semi-finals in the Hungarian capital before finishing in seventh place in the final.

She enjoyed further success at the meeting after being part of the British quartet alongside team-mates Abbie Wood, Eva Okaro and Freya Anderson that won a silver medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

The 21-year-old, who is a member of West Suffolk Swimming Club alongside her commitments in Scotland at Stirling University, said: “I’m so pleased with that, I think that was my seventh 100m of the meet, so I'm slowly learning each time. But also each time, I'm enjoying it more and more.

“Racing with the girls on the last night is all the experience I've needed for this meet, it's been a lot of fun.”

Meanwhile, David Bond, head of performance Sport at the University of Stirling, said: “This is a special moment for Angharad – bringing home a silver medal from the World Championships. Along with her team-mates, she put in a fantastic performance, and we are all very proud. Congratulations to Angharad and Great Britain.”

The team’s finishing time of 3:47.84 was also a new British record and it secured a first women’s medley relay medal for the country in 16 years.

Evans also finished eighth in the individual 200m breaststroke final and reached the semi-finals of the 50m breaststroke competition.