Darryl Tate says it will be a rare occasion that his Haverhill Borough side are considered the favourties when they host Brantham Athletic Reserves in the CNET Training Suffolk Senior Cup on Saturday (3pm).

Borough enter this season’s competition at the first-round stage with the prospect of a final potentially being held at a professional club such as Ipswich Town or Colchester United four wins away.

And while Tate is not prepared to look beyond their opening-round clash with Brantham, who play one league below them in the Essex & Suffolk Border League Premier Division, the Borough boss is confident his young squad can advance to the last 16.

Haverhill Borough manager Darryl Tate Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think we’ll probably be the favourites this weekend, for a change,” he said.

“Then again, you don’t know if Brantham could drop two or three first-teamers to boost them up. You never know with the clubs that have got two teams.

“I think they’ve got a good under-18s set-up over there, but I’m not 100 per cent sure. I don’t know a lot about them.

“Every game is a tough game for us when we’ve got so many youngsters in the team, but we’ll be taking it seriously and we’ll be looking to win the game.

“We’ll be looking to progress for sure and to build on the Diss performance last weekend.

“We’ve got to put it into perspective of where we are and how this season has panned out.

“In our other cup games we’ve had some really tough draws. Away at Woodford (in the Isuzu FA Vase), who are a step above.

“Then we were away at Stanway Pegasus (in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup), who were top of the other division (First Division South).

“So we’ve had some really tough draws in the cup competitions this year. It’s nice to be at home and it’s a game we can look forward to.”

Spencer Sykes in action for Haverhill Borough during Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Diss Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Last Saturday saw Borough lose 2-0 at home to Diss Town to slip to consecutive defeats in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North for the first time this season.

Despite the defeat, which has seen his side drop to 10th in the table, Tate described himself as buoyant with the performance from his players.

“It was a good performance against Diss and all that was missing from us was putting the ball in the net,” he said.

“I think we were dominant and on another day we would have won that game.

“Diss were really good at taking their chances and they didn’t get many of them.

“They only got a couple of chances and put them away.

“I come away from Saturday really buoyant and I know you shouldn’t be after a defeat, but there were a lot of positives to take from the performance.

“I’m really happy. We’ve got a healthy and vibrant squad. It’s a two or three season project, this is not a one season project.

“The lads were laughing at me saying ‘how can you be happy? We just got beat.’

“But we were so good on Saturday and we’re not far away from putting in a really good performance against someone.”

Curtis Harvey attempts an overhead kick for Haverhill Borough at the weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

Ahead of Saturday’s Senior Cup tie, Borough have strengthened their defensive options with the signing of Charlie Walker on a dual registration from Royston Town.

“Charlie was at Haverhill Rovers Under-18s and is coming in from Royston,” Tate said.

“He’ll be a boost to us. We need more defenders in the squad and he’ll certainly be a positive.

“It will allow us to play a back three and gives us more variety now that we can play with one more extra central-defender.”

Borough return to First Division North action when they host Huntingdon Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).