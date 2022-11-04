Darryl Tate says he does not feel too downhearted with his Haverhill Borough’s side recent run of defeats in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

A 3-1 reverse away at Downham Town on Saturday saw Borough’s losing streak extend to four games, leaving them 13th in the table.

But ahead of hosting eighth-placed Holbeach United this Saturday (3pm), manager Tate has identified areas his young squad need to improve on in order to arrest that run of defeats.

Darryl Tate’s Haverhill Borough have lost their last four games in the Thurlow Nunn League Picture: Sean Doyle

“I’m not really despondent with the results,” the Borough boss said. “We know there’s a lot of work to do and we’re about to start doing that.

“We’re a third of the way into the season now and it’s a good time for us to reflect on where we are and how things are shaping up.

“Results haven’t gone our way, but in general a lot of that has been self-inflicted rather than being outplayed or things like that.

“Mistakes have been creeping in to our game in recent weeks. The lads know the importance of scoring first in games and how that affects us as a group.

“We haven’t been doing that and we’ve been giving away stupid goals.

“Then you’ve got a mountain to climb and games become transitional. You tend to force your play rather than play to your natural way and we end up in a basketball match, and they’re things we haven’t wanted to do.

“We need to learn to control games more and keep the ball for periods of time, to frustrate and move opponents, and they’re all things hopefully we’ll learn to do by the end of the season. At the moment we’re not doing them things well enough.”

Borough made the trip to the Memorial Field at the weekend to take on a Downham side who had not lost at home in the league since January.

A deflected free kick from Jude Iron got the visitors back on level terms late on in the first half, but Downham responded with a second on the stroke of half-time with Jack Prentice netting both of their goals.

Jake Miller made it 3-1 to the Norfolk hosts midway through the second half to continue Borough’s losing run.

Meanwhile, Tate has brought in Stu Cowe as his assistant manager.

Cambridgeshire League CSI Premier Division leaders West Wratting are now nine games unbeaten after beating Ely City Reserves 4-1 at home on Saturday.

Rafal Wozniak (two), Sam Holmes and Finlay Fletcher all scored for table-topping Wratting, who make the trip to Cherry Hinton this Saturday (2pm).