Darryl Tate has announced he will be stepping down as Haverhill Borough manager at the end of this season.

The Borough boss took over on the eve of the current Thurlow Nunn League First Division North campaign, following the departure of Mark Pleasants to Cambridge University Press.

Tate’s youthful side reached the quarter-finals of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup this term, while Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Great Yarmouth Town saw them climb up to 15th in the First Division North table.

Darryly Tate is set to leave Haverhill Borough after one season in charge Picture: Mecha Morton

With only six games of their league campaign left to go, which starts with a trip to Holland on Saturday (3pm), Tate has revealed he will be departing the club at the culmination of the 2022/23 season.

In a statement on Twitter, he said: “After a detailed meeting this week with Pete Betts from the HSCA I’ve decided with the club to leave my role as manager of Haverhill Borough at the end of the current season.

“The rise of the new academy and Borough’s need to be linked to this exciting new venture, as well as a link to Haverhill Rovers, means it’s a role that isn’t suited to my own managerial aspirations and skill sets.

Jude Iron (right), celebrating with Tom Pinyoun earlier this season, scored Borough's winner in the 1-0 victory against Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday which lifted them up to 15th in the First Division North table Picture: Mecha Morton

“My aim is to be in a project that will enable me to be more competitive results wise, but also where I can adapt my own changes and ideas to enhance the club off the pitch too.

“I am extremely grateful for the trust given to me, the support from our volunteers, sponsors and those who support the club and have paid good money to watch us.

“With the age of the squad so young it’s fair to say they are doing fantastically well in the circumstances they face every week and everyone who has been here or is still here I thank you all enormously.

“The last set of games we’ll be giving everything to secure the club’s safety at Step 6 from myself and the coaches who have come here specifically to help me.

“Despite many challenges throughout the season, the reflection of my time here will be a good one for many reasons.”

On Saturday, Jude Iron scored the winner as Borough beat Great Yarmouth 1-0 in a result which saw the hosts climb above them in the First Division North table.

Tate’s side are seven points clear of Debenham LC, who are bottom and have also played three more games.