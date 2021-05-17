The New Croft in Haverhill will host two county cup finals on Bank Holiday Monday, Suffolk FA have revealed.

The CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Final will kick-off at 12 noon and be followed by the Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup Final at 3pm, with both matches taking place on the main grass pitch on Monday, May 31.

Peter Betts, facilities and football development manager of the Haverhill Community Sports Association, which operates The Culina Hub, The New Croft facilities, said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to host two finals which are normally played at a venue like Portman Road.

A bird's eye view of Culina Hub, The New Croft in Haverhill which will host both the Suffolk Senior Cup and Suffolk Junior Cup on the same day Picture: Contributed

“It is a great opportunity to showcase our facilities and, more importantly, give the clubs a really good experience.

“For some of them it may be their first cup final for several years and after the year we have had with Covid, we want to put on an enjoyable day for players, officials, spectators and everyone involved in local football.”

The semi-finals of both competitions are taking place this coming Saturday.

A crowd packed round the pitch at The New Croft when Haverhill Rovers hosted Long Melford in the FA Cup in 2018 Picture: Mecha Morton

In the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Bildeston Rangers play Ipswich Wanderers at Claydon FC (2.30pm), while Framlingham Town meet Lakenheath at AFC Sudbury (3pm).

In the Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup, meanwhile, Stowupland Falcons face Sporting 87 at Old Newton United FC and Mutford & Wrentham go head-to-head with Brandon Town at Bacton United 89 FC. Both ties kick-off at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, the final of this season’s Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup is to be held at Needham Market FC.

The match will take place on the 3G pitch at Bloomfields on Thursday, May 27 (7.30pm).

The final will be between the winners of the tie involving AFC Sudbury and Ipswich Wanderers and the winners of the other semi-final which sees Leiston face Felixstowe & Walton United.

Both these matches are taking place on Tuesday (7.45pm) with SuffolkNews providing an on-the-night report and pictures from the tie involving AFC Sudbury and Ipswich Wanderers.

Read more: Portman Road will not host cup finals this year

Read more: Team disqualified from Primary Cup while 'Super Sunday' schedule revealed

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport