Haverhill Rovers attacker Tom Debenham believes there is no reason why The New Croft outfit cannot still get promoted back to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at the first attempt this season.

Ben Cowling’s 14th-placed side are on a run of four consecutive victories in the First Division North, courtesy of a 2-0 win at home to play-off chasers Holbeach United on Saturday via goals from Sam Hawley and Reece Clarke.

This is the longest winning run that Rovers have put together so far this campaign and Debenham believes that, on paper, they have one of the best sides in the league and that there is no reason why they can not make a push for the play-off places. The gap to the top five currently stands at 11 points.

Tom Debenham in action for Haverhill Rovers against Holbeach United Picture: Clive Pearson

“I think a lot of the lads in the changing room are starting to believe now, especially with the faces that are coming through the door and the results that we’re seeing now, that we can really make a push for the play-offs and have a right go,” said Debenham.

“If we make the play-offs, then I think once we’re there we’ve got a strong and positive squad that there’s no reason why we can’t go up this year.

“We saw the table and what we needed to achieve, and I think in the last four games we’ve shown that we can achieve that. And this year is not finished by any means. If we keep getting those wins, then we’ll see where we end up.

Tom Debenham scores from the spot against Wivenhoe Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

“A lot of the boys have played at higher levels, so when it comes to pressure I think we’ve played in tougher atmospheres and bigger games. When Ben sold it to us, it was probably a two-year project to Step 5, which for a lot of the experienced lads including myself, we want to go up this year.”

Both Rovers and the 29-year-old are finding their form again at the same time.

Debenham spent the previous year and a half injured before moving to Haverhill from higher-league Lakenheath in October to play games and build himself back up. He is now one of the first names on Cowling’s team-sheet and has netted seven times in his last six matches.

Rovers have already had one goal-machine snatched away from them by higher-league opposition this season in Joe Greenslade-Cross, and Debenham’s recent form has already sparked interest from other clubs.

Tom Debenham has scored seven goals in his last six matches. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I don’t want to be at Step 6 for too long, Ben knows this. I want to be testing myself at a higher level. I’ve had a couple of offers come in already to go back to Step 4, but I think it’s probably at the wrong time at the minute.

“I just want to get the season through, see where we can end up and hopefully we can get promoted. I’ve still got ambitions to play up and I think I’ve shown in the last few weeks that I can still play, still get goals and cause issues against other sides.

“When I spoke to Ben, he had ambitions and he doesn’t want to be in Step 6 for long.

Tom Debenham believes Rovers can still make a push for the play-off places. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Speaking to Ryan Churcher (chairman), a lot of transition went on behind the scenes at the start of the season. So they’ve really got the drive to go up and not just to survive in Step 5, they want to continue going up.”

Rovers will look for a fifth straight win when they travel to 17th-placed Swaffham Town tomorrow (3pm).