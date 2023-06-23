New Haverhill Rovers player-manager Ryan Gibbs has said he very much sees himself as one of three joint bosses now charged with ensuring the club’s stay at Step 6 is a temporary detour.

The 24-year-old was believed to be The New Croft club’s youngest ever manager when he was appointed to succeed Marc Benterman earlier this month, though he has already lost that title to his 19-year-old brother Jordan.

Father Rob adds the experience at the other end of the scale in the new set-up at recently relegated Rovers with both of his sons, who are sandwhiched in age by Norwich City professional Liam Gibbs, set to be very active players in the squad in dual roles.

And while Ryan, who has previously played for Rovers but also turned out for higher-league sides Needham Market and Bury Town, accepts he will be the name they trade on, he believes they are all equal partners in the management team that will bring different things to the dressing room.

“We will all be going in together as no1s. There is no no2s, we don’t like that.

“We will all talk about every decision and then all make decisions together, rather than have someone dominant who makes the final decision.

“But me and Jordan will be more on the coaching side and dad will be more on the side of the pitch in games and manage the team, if you like.”

He added: “I’ve had the name so I know people will think that (I’m the manager) but from me to them, I don’t see them as any lower to me.

“I think it’ll be good. We’ll have different ways of talking to players.

“An older player might want to talk to dad, or we might have a different way of approaching them and I think that’s something that can really work for us.”

Chairman Jordan Southgate has admitted there will be a big change in the first-team budget after what he said was the club’s biggest ever outlay in 2022/23 when Benterman came in in October which was later boosted further in one last roll of the dice around Christmas.

But Ryan, a leading full-time coach with Rovers player Reece Clarke’s company that carries out work including in primary schools in Suffolk, believes that will not be a problem with his ambition of bouncing them straight back up to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

“We’re got a philosophy of if you’re good enough you’re old enough.

“So we want to see players come to pre-season and step up and if they’re playing well, they’re going to stay in the team.

“Obviously we haven’t got that big budget we can’t go and get them players from Step 5, Step 4 where I’ve got contcts. Maybe one or two of

them (will come) and the rest will have to be younger players and players that have come through the club.”

He added of senior players: “I think we’ve got some ready, that’s if they sign. We can’t say anything until they’re ready to sign.”

While other teams are starting pre-season this week, or did last week, ahead of an anticipated July 29 start to the First Division North campaign, Rovers will not be holding their first session until next Tuesday.

But it has been well promoted by the club as being an open session

for players looking for a club to attend.

Rovers – who will revert back to Tuesdays as their mid-week match this season – are yet to release their pre-season schedule but the first game is set to be away to the Gibbs’ former club, Long Melford, on Saturday, July 1 (2pm).

Meanwhile, Haverhill-based former Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott was this week unveiled as the new AFC Sudbury manager.

Like the Gibbs family, he faces a rebuild of the squad despite their promotion to Step 3 of the non-league pyramid last season. At the time of writing, 13 of the first-team squad have departed in the wake of their transfer to the Midlands-corridor-based Southern League coupled with a big budget cut that was revealed by former boss Rick Andrews as being ‘more than 40 per cent’.