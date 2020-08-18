A matter of days after bringing in Tom Thulborn, Lakenheath have returned to Haverhill Borough to sign Ryan Phillips.

The midfielder has a long association with Borough and last season made his 100th appearance for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club.

However, having turned down the chance to link up with Lakenheath 12 months ago, he has now decided to make the jump.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Framlingham Town..Pictured: Ryan Phillips (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (40788746)

Lakenheath manager Cowling said: “Ryan is another high quality player added to the squad. We’ll be looking to play him in midfield and his delivery is second to none.

“It gives us some good competition and some good options. At the start of last season we suffered a few injuries and were quickly down to the bare bones, so this time we want to operate with a slightly larger squad.

“Ryan has also been promoted from this division before and that know-how is crucial.”

Read more Football