Turning promising performances into results is the conundrum Haverhill Borough need to quickly solve as they look to use a run of three home games to lift themselves off the foot of the table.

Manager Peter Betts was encouraged with how a largely young, local-drawn side matched up against a play-off chasing outfit on Saturday, but Branham Ince’s goal counted for little as hosting Benfleet took the three points in a 2-1 victory.

It was another missed opportunity to take advantage of Brimsdown’s own losing run to get themselves out of the sole potential relegation spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South. The Essex side remain three points above them but having played a game more and also have an inferior goal difference of 10.

Haverhill Borough boss Peter Betts wants his team to turn good performances into points. Picture: Mecha Morton

But with Borough having only won one game in their 24 matches, leaving 14 to play, time is beginning to run out ahead of third-placed Halstead Town’s visit in a festive re-arranged fixture this weekend (3pm).

“The short-term aim is to see if we can put some points together and some performances to climb above them in the coming weeks,” said manager Betts.

“Since the Brimsdown home game (2-2, November 17) we’ve played at Wivenhoe (2-2) and May & Baker (1-0) and have put in some really positive performances.

Branham Ince leads Borough’s scoring charts after his goal on Saturday made it six for the season. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We were really poor at Wormley (4-0) and had no-one to blame but ourselves and we all take responsibility for that, especially myself.

“But on Saturday against Benfleet we gave a really good account of ourselves and were probably a bit unfortunate not to come away with a point.

“So if we park Wormley to one side, the other three games where we’ve played against teams in the top eight of the division we’ve lost by the odd goal, picked up a point and displays have been a lot better.

“We have now got to turn those performances into points because the league table doesn’t lie, we need to be better.

“Halstead at home will be tough, they’re obviously another club chasing for promotion but touch wood, we have performed better against the better teams this season.”

The Humbugs, who have played more games than anyone in the division, have slipped off top spot with some patchy form but did bounce back in style on Saturday, winning 5-2 at Cornard United.

And Borough will be looking to exploit any weaknesses in their armour.

“They’re a very good team on their day but they do sometimes have inconsistent results and hopefully we will find them on an off day,” added Betts.

Experienced higher-level full-back Jemel Fox is available for this weekend to boost Borough while Ronnie Ledwith is fit following a hamstring injury. But Ryan Kent (ankle) could have to watch on after picking up a knock last weekend.

Halstead’s visit will be followed by home games with Harwich & Parkeston next Saturday before entertaining AFC Sudbury Reserves under the lights on February 22.