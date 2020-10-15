He has spent 14 of the previous 15 seasons as part of the senior set-up at Haverhill Cricket Club, but Adam Dellar has decided that now is the right time to move on.

The 30-year-old, who has held a vast number of roles at Manor Road – including first-team captain and head of the youth section, will play his cricket in the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League for Sudbury from 2021 onwards.

Dellar featured just twice for Haverhill during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign, and the weekends spent away from the game provided him with plenty of time to consider his options.

Adam Dellar is leaving Haverhill to join Sudbury

Leaving a club that feels like home was always going to be a wrench, but a desire to challenge himself was at the forefront of his thinking.

“Basically, the main reason was that I wanted a new challenge,” he said.

“I started playing in 2005 and apart from a year at Sawston, Haverhill is where I’ve always played.

Adam Dellar will be looking to score runs for Sudbury in 2021

“I didn’t play much in the summer – only a couple of times. It’s the first time I’ve not really played cricket in the summer since I was about 10.

“It was nice to have the chance to think about what I want from cricket. When you take a step back you start to see things differently.

“I have had most of the roles at Haverhill at some point. I’ve been captain, helped to recruit players, been head of the youth section and helped out around the ground. I take my hat off to volunteers at all sports clubs because it takes up a lot of time.

“I’m going to miss the club and the players because I’ve played with a lot of them for a long time, but now just felt like the right time to move and challenge myself.”

Dellar is also hopeful the switch to Sudbury will help to improve him as a player.

Other cricketing commitments have meant he has been unable to train as much as he would have liked in recent years, and subsequently form has taken a dip.

However, now he will be able to focus more on himself, and the all-rounder is confident of reaping the benefits.

“One big thing for me is being able to train properly,” he added.

“Having been the captain for five years and running the youth and adult sections, you are constantly running around making sure everything is going well.

“I’ve not been able to train apart from having a bat towards the end of a session when it is getting dark.

“I haven’t been coached since I was playing for Cambridgeshire as a youngster, so it will be great to get more time to work on my game.

“Sudbury’s first team is packed with a lot of experience and a few of the lads are regulars for Suffolk.

“The expectations are going to be high, but that can only improve you as a player as well.

“I always try to do the best I can on and off the pitch and I am really looking forward to the challenge.”