Haverhill Rovers have completed their first three summer signings as manager Liam Aves looks to put last season’s relegation battles firmly behind them in his first full campaign in charge at The New Croft.

Two of the club’s top transfer targets – Lakenheath’s experienced central midfielder Reece Clarke and Holland’s promising goalkeeper Michael Bett – have both agreed deals for the upcoming campaign.

At the same time a stand-out start to pre-season has seen trialist attacker Rhys Hudson – a former Halstead Town Reserves player who recently left university – force his way into Aves’ squad.

Reece Clarke, who has his own youth coaching school, is set to add an experienced voice to the Haverhill Rovers midfield and dressing room Picture: Mark Bullimore

Bett, who has also had spells with Long Melford and Brightlingsea Regent, will start the season as Rovers’ number one with James Philp trying his luck at higher-level clubs this summer.

All three new additions were involved as Aves’ side continued their pre-season campaign with a 5-1 home win against lower-league West Bergholt on Saturday.

Of Clarke’s arrival, and recruitment in general, Aves said: “We had discussions at the end of last season with where we were at and what we were looking to do to move forwards with the type of profiles we were looking at to complement the squad we have already got.

Michael Bett burst on the scene in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division as a teenager with Long Melford in 2018/19 Picture: Mecha Morton

“Like I said towards the end of the season we are very happy with what we had already got and we want to try and keep that together.

“Really for us it was a case of looking for players that complemented what we already had and felt could take us to the next level, and Reece was that type of player.

“He is different to some of the squad in the sense that he had got a bit more experience of the level.

“He fitted the profile of a central midfielder that likes to get the ball and play.

Reece Clarke, in action in the semi-final at Haughley, was a Suffolk Senior Cup winner with Lakenheath in 2020/21 Picture: Neil Dady www.nd-sport.co.uk

“We had highlighted a few we had seen over the last few seasons and Reece was one we wanted to pursue. He was interested and I’m happy to have him on board.”

With Clarke having his own coaching school he added he would bring a vocal presence to the side and be able to help guide some of the younger players.

One of those could be considered to be Hudson, who is looking to establish himself at Step 5 level following the conclusion of his studies.

Michael Bett makes a save for Long Melford in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup Final they went on to win against Fakenham Town at Diss Town FC in May 2019 Picture: Mecha Morton

“I use the word trialist loosely, he is friends with a couple of the lads that have come over and has really impressed,” said Aves of the player who can play anywhere across the front three and has scored in both the last two friendlies.

“He has brought something a bit different to what we already had in the squad and made himself stand out.

“It is right to sign himself up for the season and give him the opportunity to prove himself at Step 5.”

Meanwhile he is happy to have taken a recommendation from goalkeeping coach Dave Walton for Philip’s successor.

“He is one that was highlighted by Dave,” he said.

“He has worked with him before, likes him and thinks he has got a lot of potential, so we’ve brought him in to give him an opportunity.”

l Rovers have learned they will open up their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign on July 30 at Woodbridge Town, who have appointed former Ipswich Town player Luke Hyam as manager.

Aves’ side, who continue pre-season at Saffron Walden on Saturday before heading to FC Clacton on Tuesday, will host Mulbarton Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round on August 6. The winner will head to Lowestoft Town on August 20.

Rovers will travel to Cornard United in the first round qualifying of the Isuzu FA Vase on August 27.