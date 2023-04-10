Several Thurlow Nunn League games on Easter Monday have been called off due to the bad weather.

A 10am pitch inspection this morning has seen the Premier Division clash between Haverhill Rovers and Hadleigh United postponed.

Lakenheath's home encounter with Ely City, along with Kirkley & Pakefield's trip to Fakenham Town, and Woodbridge Town's encounter with Harleston Town have also fallen foul of the weather.

This afternoon's clash between Haverhill Rovers and Hadleigh United has been postponed Picture: Haverhill Rovers FC

The rest of the Premier Division programme of fixtures is currently set to go ahead, including leaders Ipswich Wanderers' visit to Long Melford, and title rivals Thetford Town's clash away to Norwich United.

Meanwhile, Soham Town Rangers entertain Mildenhall Town, Walsham-le-Willows host Newmarket Town, and Whitton United take on Brantham Athletic.

In the First Division North, Framlingham Town host Great Yarmouth Town (2pm), Cornard United face Holland, and Debenham LC entertain Needham Market Under-23s.

Elsewhere in the division, AFC Sudbury Reserves head to Downham Town, Haverhill Borough host Whittlesey Athletic, Leiston Reserves face Heacham, and Diss Town travel to Norwich CBS.

Up into the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, the Suffolk derby between Needham Market and Leiston at Bloomfields (1pm) is set to go ahead.

The Pitching In Isthmian League North Division clash between Felixstowe & Walton United and Stowmarket Town was subject to a 12pm pitch inspection and has been postponed.

Lowestoft Town's clash with Bury Town today has also been postponed, with those two North Division fixtures both rearranged for this Wednesday instead (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury's home tie with Coggeshall Town is still on.