Michael Morrison has been given the opportunity to extend his stay with Cambridge United.

As it stands, the Haverhill-raised defender’s current deal with the U’s is due to expire at the end of next month, when he would become a free agent.

However, the 37-year-old has been offered a new contract by the club as they begin preparations for life in League Two following last season’s relegation.

Michael Morrison has been offered a new contract Picture: Simon Lankester

Speaking about the former Castle Manor Academy pupil, Cambridge’s director of football Mark Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: “Michael Morrison was 17 when he made his debut for us and 20 years on he’s hopefully going to go again for us next year.

“He’s a leader in the group and he manages the dressing room great.

“You’ve got to get that balance right. We started last season with three very young centre-halves and a young goalkeeper – you’ve got to get the balance of your squad right and get age and experience in the right positions.

“We know League Two well enough to know that’s what you need so Michael will be really important.”

Bury St Edmunds-born Morrison, who rejoined Cambridge in January 2023, made a total of 46 appearances in all competitions last term.