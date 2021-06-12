Haverhill Rovers will prepare themselves for the 2021/22 season with a schedule of six pre-season games next month.

Having opted not to end their Covid-19 curtailed campaign with spring friendlies, Marc Abbott’s side were last played in a 3-1 home win against FC Clacton on December 12.

Fellow New Croft tenants Haverhill Borough, who play at the level below themselves, will provide the opposition on Saturday, July 3 (12pm) to make their long-awaited return.

Callum Anderson celebrates Haverhill Rovers' second goal in the victory over FC Clacton on December 12 – the last time the side were in action Picture: Neil Dady

A trip to lower-league Cambridgeshire side Yaxley will follow seven days later on Saturday, July 10 (3pm) before Bedfordshirte Step 6 side Stotfold visit on Tuesday, July 13 (7.30pm).

Cambridge United will send their elite scholarship squad over to The Culina Hub New Croft on Saturday, July 17 (12pm).

Things will then ramp up with a trip to Abbott’s former employers, higher-league St Neot’s Town, who play at Step 4, on Tuesday, July 20 (7.30pm).

Rovers’ pre-season campaign will conclude with the visit of lower-league Linton Granta on Saturday, July 24 (12pm).

Meanwhile, there will be two teams - from one - going down automatically from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 2021/22. Rovers’ division will also include a play-off game for the second-placed team against a third or fourth bottom side from a league above, with the winner playing at Step 4 the following term.

Borough’s level will include a promotion play-off and three possible relegation spots - up from one.

More details of the FA's promotion and relegation shake-up for 2021/22 can be found here.

