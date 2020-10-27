Tonight's scheduled Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture between Haverhill Rovers and Mildenhall Town at The New Croft has been postponed due to concerns surrounding Covid-19.

Haverhill Rovers have informed Suffolk News that the issues stem from Mildenhall Town's end.

It is likely to be a precautionary measure with Hall having hosted Stowmarket Town on Saturday, with the announcement that a Stow player had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus leading to their scheduled match at home to Walsham-le-Willows tonight being called off late yesterday afternoon .

Haverhill Rovers' home match with Mildenhall Town will now not take place tonightPicture: Mark Westley

The above has now been confirmed by Mildenhall Town with fixtures secretary Gavin Cox writing on their Facebook group: "In view of recent announcements from stowmarket FC it has been highlighted that a Mildenhall Town FC player has reported to be feeling unwell.

"Whilst there are NO confirmed cases within the team or club we feel it’s necessary to take additional precautions at this time. "Therefore the game this evening against Haverhill will be postponed with a new date to be advised in due course.

"The player in question is currently awaiting a Covid-19 test and will update individuals as appropriate following the result of this.

"Thank you for your support at this time, we want to wish the player and you all the very best...stay safe."

It means second bottom Rovers, who have lost their last seven league matches after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at in-form Ely City, will now being their preparations for Saturday's Buildbase FA Vase tie at Wellingborough Town (3pm).

Meanwhile, Mildenhall (10th) are set to return to action at lower-league Whittlesey Athletic, also in the Vase on Saturday (3pm) ahead of hosting Swaffham Town next Tuesday (7.45pm).

