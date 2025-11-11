Haverhill Rovers boss Ben Cowling said his side need to return to winning ways in their Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final.

Rovers, who travel to fellow Step 5 side Stowmarket Town this evening, have lost their last three away matches and are without a win on the road since September 13.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side went down 3-1 in the Isuzu FA Vase second round proper at Division One North Halesworth Town on Saturday.

Ben Cowling (right) is keen for Haverhill Rovers to get back to winning ways. Picture: Mark Westley

Defenders Tom Williams and Joe Robinson were both missing for Saturday’s tie – a defeat that left Cowling frustrated.

He said: “Halesworth don’t have any outstanding individuals but work well as a group. Realistically, if we played them 100 times, we would win 95. We had 19 shots to their five.

“It was disappointing to go out having beaten Halstead Town and Arlesey Town, who are two Step 5 teams, to get to this point, but it is a lovely set-up at Halesworth, and they have good people in the club and a group of players that work terrifically well as a team.”

With a cup semi-final spot at stake, Cowling said Rovers need to rediscover their early season away form, which saw them win their opening four fixtures, as they head to Greens Meadow (7.45pm).

The winners will face either Step 3 opposition in the form of Bury Town, Leiston or Needham Market or the winners of Tuesday’s other tie between Cornard United (Step 5) and Felixstowe & Walton United (Step 4) in the last four.

Cowling said: “We need to get back to winning ways. We have lost our last three away from home, so need to turn it around, having started the season well away from home.

“Every Step 5 team in the competition knows the score, but a semi-final is a one-off game – just as Saturday was at Halesworth Town – and the underdog can win.

“It would be nice to give our supporters a day out as it is a nice occasion. It would be a big game and an opportunity to test ourselves against higher-league opposition.

“Stowmarket will feel the same way as they are having a half-decent season as well.”