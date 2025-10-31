Boss Ben Cowling welcomed Haverhill Rovers’ fixture-free weekend - estimating they have already had three times as many injuries this season as they had last campaign!

Haverhill will return to action in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division against fellow play-off hopefuls Walsham Le Willows this Saturday, having had a much-needed 11-day break.

Haverhill Rovers manager Ben Cowling Picture: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

“It’s allowed everyone to rest,” said Cowling. “We have had numerous injuries. I think we have had three times as many injuries as we had all season last year!

“We have had that week off - it was very much-needed - and we’re hoping some of those who have had niggly injuries are over them now a little bit.”

Rovers were knocked out of the League Challenge Cup in their most recent match, losing 2-0 at Ely City last midweek, as their depleted ranks were stretched.

Cowling said: “It was probably a game too far with the amount of injuries we have had.

“We didn’t play well, either, and they deserved to win.

“It’s a shame because it’s a competition we felt we could have done well in. But it wasn’t the ideal draw.

“We had two golden opportunities to go ahead before Ely got a goal. Once they went ahead, they deserved what they got out of it.

“If we had converted one of those two opportunities - I would say one was an open goal from six or seven yards out - it’s a different story.

“But we have struggled in the games we have played against them and, really, that just continued.”

While it’s been a stop-start opening to the league campaign for Haverhill, they did progress to the FA Cup first qualifying round and still remain in the FA Vase.

Cowling, who is optimistic they will now start to see the best of recent recruit Casey Phillips, said: “The FA Cup run we have had and the FA Vase run we’re on - we have our next game in that next Saturday (at Halesworth Town) - has turned the start to this season into a good one overall.

“But in the league, we have got to get the points on the board. We have got players that have done it in this league.

“It’s a very competitive division this year. Hopefully, we’ll get a bit of luck and, with some of those who have got niggly injuries, we will have them back. That will allow us to get some consistency with the squad and the group.

“The real difference between being in the Premier Division and being in Division 1 is you get punished for it.”

Weekend visitors Walsham enjoyed a fine FA Vase run last term, losing to eventual winners Whitstable on penalties, and will look to go one better in the league after they missed out in the play-off final at Downham Town.

“We’re, obviously, playing catch-up with the success that we have had in the FA Cup and the FA Vase,” said Cowling.

“Walsham are - clearly - one of the teams that you expect to be up there. But we need to start picking up some wins in the league.

“Walsham are probably one of the best footballing teams in the division.

“They want to get the ball down and play, and they have got some very good footballers, which allow them to do that.

“They went very close last year. It will be a good test. But if we can get three points out of it, it will be a real boost.”