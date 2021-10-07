Despite their poor start, Ryan Weaver remains confident Haverhill Rovers will not become embroiled in a relegation battle and has urged The New Croft faithful to stick with them.

High-flying Wroxham visit on Saturday (3pm) with Marc Abbott’s side languishing in the bottom two drop zone in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table after playing 10 games.

But after last Tuesday’s gritty 1-0 win at Hadleigh United, only Danny Conroy’s rebounded strike from an 85th-minute saved penalty saw them denied a follow-up point at home to Kirkley & Pakefield on Saturday. It came after player-boss Abbott’s 60th-minute free kick had responded to Connor Swan’s 21st minute opener.

Ryan Weaver is confident Rovers will soon be looking up rather than down the table. Picture: Haverhill Rovers

The result means Rovers are still without a win at home in all competitions from five attempts this term but striker Weaver, who is currently going through the leanest spell of his senior career, having not found the target in 10 appearances so far this term, believes they are in a false position.

“We have not been far off in many games and there are not many we have been totally outplayed in, It is fine margins,” said the 29-year-old who returned to home-town club Rovers from Lakenheath during the 2019/20 campaign.

“We have got a good young side that are still learning but results will come.

The attack-minded player is yet to score for Rovers this term. Picture: Mark Westley

“We will be absolutely fine. Abbo is a great coach and we have no reason to worry yet.

“There is still over half a season left to play and we have had some injuries as well with those players, such as Luke Haines and Ben Bradley, now coming back.”

Weaver has been carrying the armband until captain Bradley returns, which could be as soon as Tuesday’s trip to Long Melford (7:45pm).

“He is one of our most important players so he will make a difference to us,” he said.

The last three home matches at The New Croft have seen numbers dip to below three figures, with only 65 turning up for Saturday’s match.

And Weaver is urging people in the local area not to turn their backs on them, as he believes those that stay will be rewarded.

“We want everyone to still watch and stick with us because the bad results will start improving,” he said.

“We have been close in so many games now and it has got to come right soon.

“We are a young team and people just need to be a bit patient because so many are still learning.”

And although he is determined to change it, he is not concerned by his own lack of goals.

He said: “Overall I think I have been alright and put a lot of energetic displays in, I have just not put the ball in the back of the net but hopefully that will come.

“It is the longest I must have gone but if I am helping the team in other ways that is all that matters.”

* Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers Ladies are looking for a new first-team manager following the resignation of Joe White this week.

White had led the side to the top of the S-Tech Women’s Premiership when Covid-19 halted the 2019/20 campaign. Their position led to them being handed promotion to the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North.

White’s resignation came after they crashed out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup in second round qualifying with a 10-0 home defeat to Wymondham Town on Sunday.

They had lost their opening two league matches 5-1 and 6-0, as well as being awarded one result without playing.

