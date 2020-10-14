Ryan Weaver has confirmed his return 'home' to Haverhill Rovers.

It was announced yesterday that the attacker had departed Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Lakenheath.

Weaver made a total of 60 appearances for Heath, scoring 19 goals in the process.

However, he has now headed back to the New Croft to become player-manager Marc Abbott's sixth addition in recent days.

Weaver, who has also turned out for Haverhill Borough, could kick off his reunion with Rovers on Saturday when they play host to Swaffham Town (3pm).