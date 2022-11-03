After scoring the goal which clinched Haverhill Rovers their first win of the season, captain Ryan Weaver hopes it will be a turning point in the club’s bid to avoid relegation.

The Rovers skipper’s 15th-minute penalty earned Rovers a 1-0 victory at Whitton United on Saturday, in what was a battle between the bottom two sides in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

It was the perfect start for new boss Marc Benterman, who was appointed as the club’s permanent manager early last week, as Rovers ended their wait for a first success of the campaign and closed the gap on Premier Division safety to four points.

Ryan Weaver scored from the spot to earn Haverhill Rovers their first win of the season on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

“It was a much-needed win,” Weaver said. “We felt it was coming and with the new manager coming in it made a difference.

“Hopefully we can move on now and start kicking up the table.

“You look at our facilities and we’ve probably got the best facilities in the league. We shouldn’t be where we are (in the table).

“Hopefully it’s a turning point now. In football if you’re really stuck in a rut you really get no luck at all.

“We’ve been getting no luck injury-wise. It’s ridiculous we’ve had so many injuries, but hopefully now our luck is turning. It’s got to sooner or later.

“We’ve had a real tough start, to be fair. It’s been one of my toughest starts personally, but I don’t show it to the boys. As a captain you always want to be positive.

“Everyone was so upbeat (after the win on Saturday). We had the songs on and we were singing along!

“We haven’t had that feeling for a little while. It feels so much better driving home from an away game knowing you’ve got three points.”

Saturday’s win at Whitton ended a 15 game winless run in the Premier Division for Rovers, dating back to the final home game of last season, while it was also first away success in the league since beating Brantham Athletic 1-0 in November of last year.

The Premier Division’s bottom side host 13th-placed Soham Town Rangers at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft this Saturday (3pm) for Benterman’s first home game in charge, and Weaver paid tribute to the Rovers faithful for their continued support during a tough run of results.

“Our supporters have really stuck by us and I appreciate them doing that,” he said.

“It’s easy when your team’s getting battered 5-0 or 6-0 every week to go and watch another game and not see your team lose.

“None of them have done that. The same faces have been up there every week and we’re really thankful for them doing that.

“It means a lot to us. The fans have been sticking by us when it couldn’t have been easy to watch for the last month.

“We want to start giving that appreciation back on the pitch now.”

Rovers visit Premier Division rivals Newmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup third round on Tuesday (7.45pm).