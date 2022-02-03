After being appointed the permanent first-team captain, Ben Wilkins is looking forward to the challenge of re-establishing Haverhill Cricket Club following relegation.

The Manor Road outfit only managed one victory across 19 games as they finished bottom of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One table in 2021.

Left-arm spinner Wilkins took over the captaincy with nine games to go after Liam Botten experienced difficulties with the commitment.

Ben Wilkins has been appointed the new permanent captain of Haverhill Cricket Club's first team. Picture: Mecha Morton

And at the club’s recent AGM it was confirmed he will have the role for the upcoming campaign in Division Two.

“I’m really pleased,” said the player who came through the ranks at the club. “We didn’t have the greatest of seasons last year but this year will be a new start.

“I think we are where we should be in terms of what division we are in so it will be good to start again and see how we go this year.”

From Haverhill himself, he is looking forward to working with a team that is more representative of their area this time around.

“We had a couple of players that travelled last year to play for us and I think with us being in Division Two this year it gives us the opportunity to be home-grown by playing some local youngsters who are stepping up.

“It is really what we want to do to get the club stable in the long-term.”

The AGM also saw Rob Dovaston re-elected as chairman with former first-team captain Joe Woodley as his deputy. The club’s other team captains all remain the same.