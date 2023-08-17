Haverhill CC captain Ben Wilkins believes one win from their four remaining matches would almost guarantee safety for his side in Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

Ahead of travelling to mid-table Copford on Saturday (12.30pm), Haverhill (106-4) are buoyed by last weekend’s six-wicket win in their basement battle at Little Bardfield Village (105).

Ricardo James starred with the bat which he carried for 52 while skipper Wilkins shone with the ball, taking 4-15 from four overs while Russell Davis ended with 3-29 from 12.

Haverhill Cricket captain Dan Wilkins feels 200 points - obtainable with a win and several bonus points - should be sufficient for survival Picture: Mecha Morton

The Manor Road oufit are very much hoping it proves to be a turning point late on in a difficult season, having extended the gap from the foot of the table to 24 points.

Despite remaining second bottom, and still in the drop zone, they are only four points off Braintree in 10th and have momentum in their stride after the weekend’s result.

“I think it was the best win we’ve had all year, we were really clinical from start to finish,” said Wilkins.

Followers of Haverhill and club officials will be hoping to still be watching Division Two cricket at Manor Road in 2024 Picture: Mark Westley

“To bowl them out for just over 100 runs and knock them out in 13 overs was really comprehensive so we’re really happy with how we performed and it gives us a great chance to potentially stay up.”

He added: “The win at the weekend gave the team a real buzz and belief that we can put a performance in when we need to.

“Everyone is aware how important and crucial these upcoming games are for our season but everybody is switched on and confident that we can do what we need to do.”

After two years in Division One of the Two Counties Cricket Championship, Haverhill were relegated in 2021.

The win on Saturday was only their fifth of the season and Wilkins believes that another 20 points could be enough to secure survival.

“The game against Copford on Saturday is huge and if we could win that it would put us near the 200 point mark,” said Wilkins.

“If you get over 200 points then nine times out of 10 you’re going to be okay.

“A win at the weekend would put us on 196 points with three games to go and it will then be relying on other results to help us out.”

The message Wilkins gives to his team in their remaining four fixtures will be no different to normal, he said.

After travelling to Copford this weekend, Haverhill will face current third place Witham, fourth place Kesgrave and second place Dunmow in their bid to beat the drop in a testing run-in.

Next up for Braintree, who Haverhill are eyeing up to catch in the coming weeks, is a home game against leaders Maldon.