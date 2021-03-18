The rearranged Women's Tour – which is set to have a stage begin in Haverhill – could feature the newly-crowned world champion.

The event has already been postponed twice due to the impact of Covid-19, but organisers are hopeful that it will finally be able to take place in October.

It will begin in Oxfordshire on October 4 before moving on to Walsall and then to the Warwickshire town of Atherstone on October 6, when the Tour is looking to break new ground.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour finished in Stowmarket in 2019. Picture: Mecha Morton

This stage is set to be the first individual time trial held after the UCI World Championships in Flanders, Belgium, meaning British fans could get to see the newly-crowned world champion tackle the route – 16 kilometres/10 miles in recognition of the UK’s rich time trial heritage – in the legendary rainbow jersey.

The fourth stage is still be confirmed, followed by a stage in Essex before the competition concludes in Suffolk by starting in Haverhill and ending in Felixstowe.

British Cycling’s cycling delivery director, Dani Every, said: “We’re immensely proud of the way in which the Women’s Tour continues to break new ground, establishing itself as one of the real highlights of the international racing calendar and taking women’s racing to a bigger and wider audience than ever before.

“At British Cycling we are proud of our efforts over recent years to get more women and girls cycling and address the gender imbalance in the sport, however we acknowledge that there is still more to do, and the continued growth and success of this country’s flagship women’s race plays a really important role in helping us to achieve those ambitions.”

Full details of the 2021 Women’s Tour – including stage routes and timetables; SKODA Queen of the Mountains and sprint locations; competing teams and riders – will be announced in due course.

