They are the rank outsiders in the Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division title race, but West Wratting manager Lee Miller has urged his side to keep the two teams above them ‘honest’ during the run-in.

With five matches remaining, Wratting are four points adrift of league-leading Great Shelford and second-placed Over Sports, who are separated by goal difference.

As such, it will require Shelford and Over to slip up in two of their fixtures alongside Wratting picking up maximum points to give Miller’s men a realistic shot at being crowned champions.

West Wratting manager Lee Miller Picture: Mark Westley

It is an unlikely scenario, yet the Wratting boss does not want his players to throw in the towel.

“I said a while ago how unlikely it was for us to win the league and not much has changed in that sense,” said Miller, who will watch on tomorrow as his side hosts Comberton United (3pm).

“The odds are stacked against us but what I don’t doubt is our capability to win our five remaining matches. We’ve got some tough games but we’re in such a good place at the moment. We’re scoring plenty of goals and not conceding many.

“It’s about Shelford and Over dropping the points – will they do that in two games? If there was 10 games left then you’d give us a better chance, but five isn’t many at all.

“But we’ve got to keep them honest and keep up the pressure. All I really care about is us winning games and then we’ll see where that takes us.

“I’ve been so impressed with the effort the lads have put in over recent months, both on and off the ball. It’s important that we continue in that way and finish the season strong.”

Also looking to build on some momentum is West Wratting Reserves, who have won their last three matches to move up to fourth in the Senior A Division.

Former Wratting player Jon Welsh is the current manager of the second string, and Miller has been impressed by his work.

He added: “Jon has done a great job. He’s impressed everyone with how enthused and organised he has been. It’s exciting for the whole club to have someone like him involved.

“No disrespect to the previous managers, but this is the best shape that the reserves have been in for a few years.

“The team had a tough spell, but they’ve come through it and it looks like the players are really enjoying playing for Jon.

“It’s a competitive squad and like the first team, the reserves are now one of the best teams in their league. The two groups are in such good shape.”

After beating Great Shelford Reserves 6-0 last weekend, Wratting Reserves will travel to March Town United Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

A victory would move Wratting above their third-placed hosts in the table.