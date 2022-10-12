West Wratting manager Lee Miller is refusing to get too carried away by his side’s impressive start in the Cambridgeshire County League CSI Premier Division.

The Bull Lane-based outfit have won seven of their opening eight games to sit top of the table, and on Saturday won 3-1 at Foxton to progress in the Cambs Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup.

But ahead of his table-topping side hosting Foxton (3rd) in the Premier Division this Saturday (3pm), Miller is keen to keep his feet on the ground.

Lee Miller’s West Wratting have won eight of their opening nine games this season Picture: Richard Marsham

“It’s been a really good start,” the Wratting boss said. “Wherever you play, to win seven out of eight games in the league is impressive.

“To beat the teams who we’ve had to beat makes it even more impressive because we’ve had a tough start to the season.

“Since I came to the club three years ago we’ve always had a strong squad but this year the group feels tighter and there’s a good feel to it.

“Everybody is buying into what we want to do and in terms of commitment and attitude the boys have been spot on.

“Shaun Sowden, who is my assistant manager, has had a very positive impact as well.

“But we’re in October. If we’re having this conversation in March or April and we’re still top then I’ll be a bit more excited.

“When I was at Linton Granta a few years ago (in 2018/19) we were 11 points clear at Christmas and finished second in the league.

“I know not to get too excited because I’ve experienced the worst of it. I’m very aware of how quickly things can change in football.

“We’ve just got to keep our heads down, grind results out, and that’s what we have been doing.”

Wratting were runners-up to Cambridge University Press in the Challenge Cup last season, while in the Premier Division they finished in fifth place, with Great Shelford crowned champions in the first completed campaign since the pandemic.

On Saturday, a brace from Danny Hill and a Milo Holmes penalty secured Wratting’s place in the next round of the Challenge Cup.

This weekend will mark the third meeting already this season between Wratting and Foxton, with Foxton having won the reverse league fixture 2-0 in August.

Callum Harrison (hamstring) is an injury doubt for Saturday’s clash, while defender Harry Halls is unavailable.

Miller will be boosted by the return of Rafal Wozniak from holiday, and Ash Botten (groin) is expected to be fit for the weekend.